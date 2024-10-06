Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hvihe_0vwGjlDQ00

    This story was updated with new information

    Week 6 of the college football schedule featured some historic losses and upsets, including in the Big Ten conference .

    Michigan dropped its second game of the season in a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff national championship, losing 27-17 to Washington in Husky Stadium. Even so, Michigan may have seen a glimpse into the remainder of the season with quarterback Jack Tuttle coming in and leading the Wolverines to 17 unanswered points.

    In the Big Ten's other marquee matchup of the weekend, No. 3 Ohio State continued to show it is the team to beat in the conference, scoring 28 second-half points to beat Iowa 35-7. Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had another impressive one-handed touchdown catch vs. the Hawkeyes , putting him at six receiving touchdowns on the season.

    REQUIRED READING: Michigan offense finds life with QB change, crumbles late in 27-17 loss at Washington

    No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Penn State dominated in their games against Michigan State and UCLA, respectively. Jordan James had a career day for the Ducks , as he finished with a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Allar came up big for the Nittany Lions with 237 passing yards and two combined touchdowns.

    Elsewhere, No. 15 USC suffered an upset loss to Minnesota as Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer scored the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal in the game's final minute. No. 24 Indiana moved to 6-0 on the season with a 41-24 win over Northwestern.

    With that, here’s how this past week’s results within the Big Ten were reflected in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

    US LBM Coaches Poll

    Big Ten teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses

    1. Texas (44)
    2. Ohio State (11)
    3. Oregon
    4. Georgia
    5. Penn State
    6. Miami
    7. Alabama
    8. Ole Miss
    9. Tennessee
    10. LSU
    11. Clemson
    12. Notre Dame
    13. Iowa State
    14. Texas A&M
    15. BYU
    16. Oklahoma
    17. Utah
    18. Missouri
    19. Kansas State
    20. Indiana
    21. Michigan
    22. Boise State
    23. Illinois
    24. Pittsburgh
    25. SMU

    Others receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1

    AP Top 25

    Big Ten teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses

    • 1. Texas (52)
    • 2. Ohio State (9)
    • 3. Oregon
    • 4. Penn State
    • 5. Georgia
    • 6. Miami
    • 7. Alabama
    • 8. Tennessee
    • 9. Ole Miss
    • 10. Clemson
    • T-11. Iowa State
    • T-11. Notre Dame
    • 13. LSU
    • 14. BYU
    • 15. Texas A&M
    • 16. Utah
    • 17. Boise State
    • T-18. Kansas State
    • T-18. Indiana
    • T-18. Oklahoma
    • 21. Missouri
    • 22. Pitt
    • 23. Illinois
    • 24. Michigan
    • 25. SMU

    Others receiving votes: USC 98; Nebraska 51; Navy 43; Army 33; Vanderbilt 26; Arkansas 17; Washington State 8; Iowa 8; Texas Tech 7; Syracuse 6; Washington 4; Louisville 4; Colorado 3; Kentucky 1

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

