College football rankings: Big Ten teams in updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after Week 6

This story was updated with new information

Week 6 of the college football schedule featured some historic losses and upsets, including in the Big Ten conference .

Michigan dropped its second game of the season in a rematch of last year's College Football Playoff national championship, losing 27-17 to Washington in Husky Stadium. Even so, Michigan may have seen a glimpse into the remainder of the season with quarterback Jack Tuttle coming in and leading the Wolverines to 17 unanswered points.

In the Big Ten's other marquee matchup of the weekend, No. 3 Ohio State continued to show it is the team to beat in the conference, scoring 28 second-half points to beat Iowa 35-7. Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith had another impressive one-handed touchdown catch vs. the Hawkeyes , putting him at six receiving touchdowns on the season.

No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Penn State dominated in their games against Michigan State and UCLA, respectively. Jordan James had a career day for the Ducks , as he finished with a career-high 166 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Meanwhile, quarterback Drew Allar came up big for the Nittany Lions with 237 passing yards and two combined touchdowns.

Elsewhere, No. 15 USC suffered an upset loss to Minnesota as Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer scored the game-winning touchdown on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal in the game's final minute. No. 24 Indiana moved to 6-0 on the season with a 41-24 win over Northwestern.

With that, here’s how this past week’s results within the Big Ten were reflected in the updated US LBM Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll:

Big Ten teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses

Texas (44) Ohio State (11) Oregon Georgia Penn State Miami Alabama Ole Miss Tennessee LSU Clemson Notre Dame Iowa State Texas A&M BYU Oklahoma Utah Missouri Kansas State Indiana Michigan Boise State Illinois Pittsburgh SMU

Others receiving votes: USC 102; Nebraska 68; Army West Point 36; Navy 26; Colorado 16; Kentucky 12; Arizona 12; UNLV 11; Texas Tech 8; Virginia 7; Washington 5; Liberty 5; Vanderbilt 4; Rutgers 3; Arkansas 3; Tulane 2; Louisville 2; Iowa 2; Syracuse 1; Arizona State 1

Big Ten teams are bolded. First-place votes are in parentheses

1. Texas (52)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

T-11. Iowa State

T-11. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

T-18. Kansas State

T-18. Indiana

T-18. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pitt

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

Others receiving votes: USC 98; Nebraska 51; Navy 43; Army 33; Vanderbilt 26; Arkansas 17; Washington State 8; Iowa 8; Texas Tech 7; Syracuse 6; Washington 4; Louisville 4; Colorado 3; Kentucky 1

