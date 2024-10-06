Michigan State football: What we learned at Oregon, what to fix during bye week

EUGENE, Ore. – Free Press sports writer Chris Solari looks back at Michigan State football’s 31-10 loss to No. 6 Oregon and looking at the issues the Spartans need to address before they play again.

Next up for the Spartans: Iowa Hawkeyes

Matchup: Michigan State (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (3-2, 1-1).

Kickoff: Time TBD, Saturday, Oct. 19; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: TV TBD; WJR-AM (760).

SABIN: Oregon loss reminds everyone Michigan State football rebuild will take time

Chris Solari’s 3 things to fix

Offensive line: When Kristian “Big Dooley” Phillips and Gavin Broscious were lost for the season in the first two games, MSU’s already thin offensive line depth became nonexistent. The inability to rotate bodies, coupled with the transfer portal defections of six players with remaining eligibility from a year ago, have hamstrung assistant coach Jim Michalczik. But it has been clear, after 11 sacks and just a 2.2 yards-per-carry average over the last 10 quarters, that the current construct up front is not working. Running backs Nate Carter and Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams rarely have had space to run while getting hit on the handoff, and quarterback Aidan Chiles’ legs – more out of necessity and desperation to avoid oncoming rushers rather than by design – have become the Spartans’ only way to move the ball on the ground. All of that has taken a toll on MSU’s defense, which has forced some momentum-shifting turnovers and got barely a brief rest before having to go back onto the field as the offense cannot sustain drives.

QB play: The ups and downs for sophomore Chiles always were expected, as first-time starting quarterbacks often need time to develop – particularly when they are significantly younger and playing early in their careers without having taken a redshirt. Some of the mistakes Chiles has made come from equal parts of carelessness as well as competitiveness, from his eight interceptions to his three fumbles to knowing when to abandon a play instead of pressing to make something happen when the pocket collapses around him. The raw playmaking ability is there, though, even if the decision-making refinement remains the biggest need for Chiles. Some of that development comes with experience, but MSU needs it to accelerate at the season’s midpoint and needing three wins to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2021.

Secondary health: While the offensive line endured a few significant injuries, the defensive backfield has dealt with far more of them that have altered the playing rotation and forced young players into action in recent weeks. Versatile DB Dillon Tatum and staring cornerback Chance Rucker continue to be out for an extended period of time, potentially not available for another month, and backup Khalil Majeed is out for the season. Nickelback Angelo Grose continues to try and play through nagging injuries, but he has had to leave the game in each of the past three weeks. That has forced freshman Justin Dension into duty at safety, with Nikai Martinez replacing Grose at nickel. Safety Malik Spencer also has battled bumps and bruises, but he put together perhaps his best game as a Spartan at Oregon with an interception and seven tackles. Granted, the remaining teams on MSU’s schedule do not possess nearly the passing problems as Ohio State and Oregon did, getting the veterans back to full speed will help the entire defense on a holistic level – particularly to help alleviate some of the issues with linebackers in coverage the Ducks exposed again Friday.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com . Follow him @chrissolari . Read more on the Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Spartans newsletter .

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes every Tuesday on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football: What we learned at Oregon, what to fix during bye week