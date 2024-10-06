Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Pistons vs. Bucks game today: Time, TV, channel, streaming info for preseason opener

    By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    The new-look Detroit Pistons open the 2024-25 five-game preseason exhibition schedule Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN (8 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

    The Pistons added a handful of proven veterans in Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Paul Reed, and have a new regime with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and president of basketball operations in Trajan Langdon.

    The Pistons on Tuesday in East Lansing to host Phoenix Suns at Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State.

    Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Bucks game:

    Pistons vs. Bucks preseason game start time today

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tEZdn_0vwFgwHt00

    Preseason opener: Pistons vs. Bucks.

    Date: Sunday, Oct. 6.

    Time : 8 p.m. ET.

    Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

    Box score

    Pistons vs. Bucks preseason TV channel today

    TV: ESPN and Bally Sports Detroit.

    Radio: None.

    INSIDER: Pistons adopting by-committee approach with the ball when Cade Cunningham sits

    Pistons vs. Bucks projected starting lineups preseason game

    Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Simone Fontecchio, F Tobias Harris and C Jalen Duren .

    Bucks: G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Taurean Prince, F Giannis Antetokounmpo and C Brook Lopez.

    TRENDING: Is there room for one more in the rising Detroit sporting scene? The Pistons want next

    Pistons vs. Bucks injury report preseason game

    Pistons' Ausar Thompson has not been cleared for contact (blood clot) after missing last season's final 19 games; rookie Bobi Klintman out with calf contusion .

    Bucks' Khris Middleton is rehabbing from offseason surgery on both ankles.

    INSIDER: In Year 1, Detroit Pistons president Trajan Langdon is taking the long view

    Live updates

    Follow updates through our curated list .

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pistons vs. Bucks game today: Time, TV, channel, streaming info for preseason opener

