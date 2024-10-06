Pistons vs. Bucks game today: Time, TV, channel, streaming info for preseason opener

The new-look Detroit Pistons open the 2024-25 five-game preseason exhibition schedule Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN (8 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Pistons added a handful of proven veterans in Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Paul Reed, and have a new regime with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and president of basketball operations in Trajan Langdon.

The Pistons on Tuesday in East Lansing to host Phoenix Suns at Breslin Center on the campus of Michigan State.

Here's what you need to know about today's Pistons vs. Bucks game:

Watch Pistons-Bucks on Fubo (free trial)

Pistons vs. Bucks preseason game start time today

Preseason opener: Pistons vs. Bucks.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6.

Time : 8 p.m. ET.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

• Box score

[ MUST WATCH: Make "The Pistons Pulse" your go-to Detroit Pistons podcast, listen available anywhere you listen to podcasts ( Apple , Spotify ). ]

Pistons vs. Bucks preseason TV channel today

TV: ESPN and Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: None.

Streaming: On Fubo (free trial ).

INSIDER: Pistons adopting by-committee approach with the ball when Cade Cunningham sits

Pistons vs. Bucks projected starting lineups preseason game

Pistons: G Cade Cunningham, G Jaden Ivey, F Simone Fontecchio, F Tobias Harris and C Jalen Duren .

Bucks: G Damian Lillard, G Gary Trent Jr., F Taurean Prince, F Giannis Antetokounmpo and C Brook Lopez.

TRENDING: Is there room for one more in the rising Detroit sporting scene? The Pistons want next

Pistons vs. Bucks injury report preseason game

Pistons' Ausar Thompson has not been cleared for contact (blood clot) after missing last season's final 19 games; rookie Bobi Klintman out with calf contusion .

Bucks' Khris Middleton is rehabbing from offseason surgery on both ankles.

INSIDER: In Year 1, Detroit Pistons president Trajan Langdon is taking the long view

Live updates

Follow updates through our curated list .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Pistons vs. Bucks game today: Time, TV, channel, streaming info for preseason opener