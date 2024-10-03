Open in App
    • The Detroit Free Press

    'Hail Yes!': Will Michigan football ever be able to fix its offense?

    By Andrew Birkle, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320lC5_0vsiYWb200

    Apple Podcasts | Spotify

    Hosts: Tony Garica ( @RealTonyGarcia ) and Rainer Sabin ( @RainerSabin )

    Editor: Robin Chan

    Producer: Andrew Birkle

    Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

    On this episode: Time to hit the road! For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines will play a game away from the Big House after going 4-1 in their opening slate in Ann Arbor. The road trip isn't coming at a great time, though, as the Wolverines offense continues to sputter. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing how Michigan's offense really made no tangible strides after the ugly win over USC and what that means going forward.

    After the first break, the guys talk about the Washington matchup and how the Wolverines matchup against a Huskies team that will look completely different from the team Michigan beat in the national title game just a few months ago.

    And last but not least, Andrew joins the show and the guys make predictions for who will win the Michigan game, plus other games around the country.

    HIT THE ROAD JACK: Michigan football heads on first road trip of 2024 with 'just win' mentality

    SABIN: Sherrone Moore's Michigan football team is flawed. His face Saturday showed his concern

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!': Will Michigan football ever be able to fix its offense?

