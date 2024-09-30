Vote for Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 22-28

It's time to vote for the Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 22-28.

Readers sent in several nominees and the Free Press made its own picks, too. There are three football players and one swimmer in this week's poll. Readers can vote once per hour. Scroll down to the bottom of this story for the ballot.

Voting will be open until 11:59 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3. We'll announce the winner right here shortly after the poll closes.

Here are this week's nominees (listed in alphabetical order by last name):

Ella Atkinson, Swimming, Allen Park High School : In a nine-team relay event on Saturday, the sophomore sprint freestyler helped the Jaguars win the meet. Atkinson, coming off an injury, participated in two 50-yard freestyle races and finished with times of 28.17 seconds and 28.28 seconds.

Jalen Kampen, Football, Parchment High School : The senior quarterback led the Panthers to a 32-0 homecoming win over the South Haven Rams. Kampen completed 16 of 24 passing attempts for 229 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

Joe Krolak, Football, Carlson High School : The senior quarterback helped lead the Marauders to a dominant 63-13 victory over Southgate Anderson. Krolak went 8-for-13 for 133 yards and one touchdown, and rushed for 181 yards and two scores.

Donovan Triplett, Football, Walled Lake Western High School : The junior running back had a breakout game in the 42-7 victory over White Lake Lakeland. Triplett rushed for 229 yards on 16 carries and had four touchdowns.

Michigan High School football rankings: Mick McCabe's top teams after Week 5

Miss the deadline to nominate an athlete?

We take nominations through 10 a.m. Monday for the previous week's games. Nominate for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at freep.com/athlete .

TO YOUR INBOX: Sign up for our weekly Michigan Preps newsletter to get high school sports scores and news sent directly to you!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Vote for Detroit Free Press Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 22-28