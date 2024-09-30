Open in App
    The Detroit Free Press

    Possible threats disrupt Michigan schools; Tigers head to Houston; VP debate Tuesday; more

    By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press,

    3 days ago

    Hi, it's Monday and it's the last day of September.

    Forecast: It'll be mostly cloudy with an expected high of 73 degrees .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp3Uy_0voc9KO200

    Possible threats disrupt Michigan schools

    This month there were about two dozen possible threats that led to arrests of multiple teenagers in Michigan schools.

    Many of the threats reported across Michigan were investigated and determined as not credible, according to a Detroit Free Press analysis of local news reports and communication from school districts and law enforcement agencies. But the emotional and logistical toll of threats grips communities in lasting ways, reports Lily Altavena.

    This story discusses the rise of school threats , how they disrupt communities and what needs to be done to help children cope.

    Also worth reading

    Sports: The Detroit Tigers and the Houston Astros will play in the MLB playoff wild-card series Tuesday, Wednesday and, if needed, Thursday, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. On Sunday, the Tigers lost 9-5 to the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park in the regular-season finale.

    🗳️ Elections: Democrat Tim Walz and Republican JD Vance will face each other Tuesday in New York for the vice presidential debate, which is likely the final debate of the 2024 campaign. Here are six key things to watch for .

    🕯️ In memoriam: Ozzie Virgil Sr ., the first nonwhite player to play for the Detroit Tigers, has died, MLB announced Sunday. He was 92. … Also, Drake Hogestyn , a fixture on the long-running soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” has died at 70. … And singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson turned Hollywood movie actor has died. He was 88.

    Sailor1992
    2d ago
    that is why our dam Governor needs to stay in this state instead of campaigning for harris. fix this stuff first.
