    Dozens of possible threats disrupted Michigan schools in September

    By Lily Altavena, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qp3Uy_0vobookP00

    At least two dozen possible threats, leading to multiple arrests of teenagers, have roiled Michigan schools in September, the first full month of classes for most schools.

    "The impact that this has on a community, it is just so unsettling: You get to the point where people don't want to come to work or don't want to come to school — that's a terrible place to be in," said Steve Archibald, superintendent of South Lyon Community Schools.

    The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged three South Lyon East High School students with charges stemming from school threats posted to social media, included one that read, "I'm going to blow up the school."

    Threats in recent weeks, following a school shooting in Georgia on Sept. 4 that left four people dead and nine others injured, have led to everything from school closures to canceled football games and school dances ending in panic. Many of the threats reported across Michigan were investigated and determined as not credible, according to a Detroit Free Press analysis of local news reports and communication from school districts and law enforcement agencies. But the emotional and logistical toll of threats grips communities in lasting ways.

    "It's just a shame that my daughter has to be fearful of going to school, because of children who continue to make threats because they're not properly being addressed, and they're almost given a pass without any concern for what they're actually doing to my daughter or other people in the community," said Kevin Housner, the father of 12- and 13-year-old girls who attend L'Anse Creuse Central Middle School.

    See the incidents tracked in this table:

    How threats disrupt communities

    Superintendent Jeffrey Thoenes spent an entire weekend this month fielding information and updates about a threat that led to his district, Comstock Public Schools in Kalamazoo, shutting down for a day on Sept. 20. The district announced the closure that morning, he said, and some of Comstock's younger students had already arrived.

    "When children are in their routines, they like their routines," Thoenes said. "They like going to our schools. So we had some of our younger children crying. They didn't understand what was happening."

    And for those young students who like their routines, he said they questioned, "We just got into school. Why are we leaving?" By Sept. 22, officials had determined the threats originated in a different state and the person responsible was charged by local authorities.

    School threats also kick off response by local law enforcement. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard saw so many in early September, he held a news conference cautioning families and children not to make threats, even if they're meant as a joke.

    "It will be investigated and we will seek charges," he said at the conference.

    In an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Bouchard said his department has protocol in investigating these threats, and time is of the essence: If a student is alleged to have a gun, for example, "then we find that student and we make sure that student isn't currently possessing weapons and there's no immediate threat." Bouchard said parents and caregivers should stress to their children how important it is to tell parents or report possible threats to the state's OK2SAY tip line.

    Bouchard said several years ago, a 6-year-old told their parents about another student talking about bringing a gun to school. The child's parents took the claim seriously and informed law enforcement who found a gun in a child's backpack the next morning.

    "As outlandish as that may sound to somebody in today's world, we take nothing for granted, and neither should anyone that hears a potential threat and never feel like it's a burden, because we'd rather check 100 nothings than this one, real deal," he said.

    More: $9.7 million in water crisis settlement funding to go to special education in Flint

    More: Educators' Night offers new teaching and learning opportunities in Midtown Detroit

    At school, superintendents said managing threats often means managing students: School leaders have to work to calm students, families and staff members who might be unsettled by a threat. That takes up time and resources.

    "Trying to work to ... provide reassurance that we are taking these things seriously and that we are handling them thoroughly and whatnot because what we want to do is be able to help keep folks calm ... have a sense of both their physical and mental safety while they're in school," Archibald said. "We spend a lot of time and resources trying to do that."

    Thoenes said threats remind him that it's time to rethink aging school buildings, which "were not designed with safety in mind." Comstock's newest school was built in 1972, and the district has had to raise money through voter-approved bonds to redesign school entrances for more security.

    But other Michigan schools haven't made those changes, he said, because they can't afford to and the state offers very little funding in the way of building improvements.

    "Districts need to advocate to the Legislature and make the public aware that these threats are not simple, one-day issues," he said. "These are indicating that we need an extensive, long-term view of how we're going to change the way schools are built and how they function."

    Housner has noticed threats become increasingly common in his daughters' district, L'Anse Creuse. Just in the past two weeks, he and his wife have had to pick up their children from school due to fear, and one daughter was threatened directly by a peer. These incidents have spurred Housner to become more involved with the district, participating in school board meetings and talking to school leaders about improving response to threats.

    Sometimes school communication about threats don't feel transparent, he said, and particularly lack information about follow-up.

    "That's another thing that needs to really change is the communication to parents and they'll send out an email saying that there's a potential threat, or it was threatening, or something happened. ... But there's really a lack of follow-up on what's actually being done about it," Housner said.

    The sheer volume of threats is stressful for children and families. He said, "It's just gotten to a point where it's really affecting the greater community as a whole."

    Contact Lily Altavena: laltavena@freepress.com.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dozens of possible threats disrupted Michigan schools in September

    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Linda Kenmuir
    1d ago
    start giving them an automatic 20 years for domestic terrorism. and charge their parents with neglect. this shit must be brought to a shrieking end.
    Diana Moore
    2d ago
    What the hell does one expect when there are bullies who get no punishment, and when those who make threats get no mental help or punishment . Why is going postal in vogue??oops no thou shalt not kill allowed . No reasoning as to why one should not .
    View all comments
