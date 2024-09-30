Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    Did a judge lie under oath? State investigators say yes, she skirts it in campaign talks

    By Bill Laytner, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    Most judges in Michigan are easily reelected — in part because Michigan’s constitution lets judges do something that no other candidates can do.

    It lets judges tell each voter, right on the ballot, that they’re incumbents — “Hey, I’m already a judge, so just vote me back in.” That's a huge advantage.

    Still, for one judge in metro Detroit this fall, incumbency might not be enough. Southfield District Judge Debra Nance was first elected in 2012 with 62% of the vote. She was reelected in 2018 with more than 89%, after facing just a write-in challenge. This year, Nance is up against a strong challenger, who will be listed on ballots. The challenger is an experienced magistrate who has ruled on numerous cases for six years in the same courthouse where Nance sits. This opponent also has experience as a deputy court administrator, something Nance lacks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067y2S_0vobokDV00

    Perhaps more important than the challenger’s strengths, however, is Nance’s seeming defect. Nance has been accused of something very serious for a judge — the sin of not always telling the truth. The key allegation is that she lied under oath while being questioned on two occasions by investigators of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, the state agency that disciplines judges. That allegation hasn’t been proven. But now, adding concern, Nance has not been forthright about the JTC’s investigation in her campaign talk.

    Nance did not respond last week to phone messages left for her at her court chambers. With two local interviewers, Nance skirted the subject of the JTC investigation, in both cases saying this: “I have never been disciplined or reprimanded as an attorney or judge, and after 12 successful years on the bench, I’m proud that no attorney, no litigant and no member of my community has ever filed any issue regarding my conduct, on or off the bench, and that’s a fact.” Yet, what is a fact is that someone in another community filed a complaint, after which Nance was questioned about it, and the result was a formal complaint issued by the JTC.

    Most recently, Nance misrepresented the status of the investigation in a questionnaire sent to her by the League of Women Voters. She said on the questionnaire that the JTC’s complaint had been dismissed. Not so. The JTC has scheduled a hearing for February in Farmington Hills District Court. Nance could say to voters and to the media that whether she lied nine times while under oath, as JTC lawyers allege, is still to be decided. She also could say that even if the formal complaint is decided against her, any mistruths were spoken away from her courtroom and didn’t affect anyone’s legal case. The outcome might be the proverbial slap on the wrist by the usually lenient Michigan Supreme Court. Its justices make the ultimate decisions on discipline for judges, ranging from mere letters of warning to more serious reprimands, up to suspensions for as long as a year and even, in very rare cases, removal from the bench.

    But a key decision about Nance must come much sooner — from the voters in her court’s district, which encompasses Southfield, Lathrup Village, Franklin, Bingham Farms and Beverly Hills. Those voters must decide whether there is reason to believe that Nance was not truthful while under oath, and also whether she continues to be evasive as she campaigns. Then, they must decide whether that’s enough to vote her out of office, especially since her opponent is well-qualified.

    Nance is accused of “making false statements under oath” to commission investigators on two occasions, more than a year apart. Such investigations are notoriously lengthy. Although the incident that triggered the investigation occurred in 2019 at a judges’ conference on Mackinac Island, and inside a bike-rental shop on the island, the conclusion of the investigation won’t occur until well after this fall’s election. To parry insinuations about her integrity, Nance could’ve been scrupulously honest when she answered the questionnaire of the League of Women Voters. Instead, as the League’s moderator tactfully pointed out , her response was misleading.

    “You said in your questionnaire that that complaint had been dismissed,” said moderator Michael Schloff, a lawyer based in Troy and a volunteer with the League of Women Voters. Nance’s full assertion on the questionnaire, which is still online at the League’s Oakland County website , was that a judge had dismissed the complaint. Actually, a JTC investigator called a “special master,” not a judge, had only recommended that it be dismissed.

    “That matter is still pending with the JTC,” Schloff went on, in the forum held on Sept. 12 at the Southfield Public Library. Schloff asked Nance to explain her misleading response on the questionnaire. She didn’t. Instead, she insisted she had said and done nothing wrong.

    “One of the worst situations in life is being charged with something you’ve never done,” Nance told the audience of about 40 people. She said the experience of being a target of the JTC would make her a better judge. Nance finished by saying, as she has in other campaign talks: “I have never done anything I wasn’t proud of.” After the forum ended, Schloff continued being tactful while talking to the Free Press about his concern with Nance’s response.

    “The idea that a judge dismissed this — no, that’s not true,” he said, as he walked out of the forum. Four days later, on Sept. 16, the JTC met in Detroit, then issued an 18-page decision requiring Nance to appear on Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington Hills District Court, where “evidence is to be taken in support of the charges.” At that hearing, Nance will be allowed to continue to assert, as she has for nearly two years, that she did not lie.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n75yc_0vobokDV00

    Her opponent in the judicial race in 46th District Court is Robin Dillard-Russaw, who has been careful not to voice direct criticism of Nance. At the League of Women Voters forum, Dillard-Russaw said only that she would “bring integrity back to the 46th District Court.” Her website goes further. It displays news stories about Nance and says, “Nance’s ethics problems undermine public trust in our courts. It’s time to vote no on Nance.”

    In a phone interview this week, Dillard-Russaw said she prefers referring voters to news articles that are critical of Nance rather than doing the criticizing herself. One of those articles was a May 3 article from the Free Press that said expense ledgers obtained from numerous courthouses in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties show that Nance has spent far more money than other judges on travel expenses, taking costly annual trips to overseas legal conferences in destinations such as Ghana, Dubai and South Africa, at a cost for each trip of as much as $4,800. The cost of the overseas conferences was in addition to the expense of Nance's trips to legal conferences in Michigan, such as the annual multiday conference on Mackinac Island that many Michigan judges attend.

    More: Embattled Judge Kenneth King completes training, heads back to bench — in traffic court

    In the course of knocking on doors and speaking to community groups, Dillard-Russaw said, “The community appears to be aware” of Nance’s integrity problem. Nance has said that those conferences taught her how legal systems work in other countries. The JTC’s investigation could take much of next year to conclude. This year, it will be the ballot box in November, and a ballot that lists Nance as an incumbent district judge, that decides whether she remains on the bench in Southfield.

    Contact Bill Laytner: blaitner@freepress.com .

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Did a judge lie under oath? State investigators say yes, she skirts it in campaign talks

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 72
    Add a Comment
    Catherine David
    20h ago
    STOP believing everything mainstreamMedia publishes. ESPECIALLY from the Detroit News!
    wood dawg
    1d ago
    This entitled behavior of some judges in Michigan has played out. Their immunity to certain types of discipline has long changed, the bad judges are now being called on the carpet like the rest of us.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    A Troubled Mom Went Out Drinking with a Man. She Didn't Know He Was the 'Cannibal' Killer
    People4 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Urban Meyer absolutely blasts Michigan
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
    MarketRealist2 days ago
    The Deadliest Natural Disaster Ever Recorded In Michigan
    WKQI Channel 9551 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    7-year-old girl died after her older sister grabbed a larger knife because the butcher knife “was not getting the job done,” and stabbed her at least 10 times; sister charged as juvenile
    Dayton Daily Mag1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Detroit man now charged with murder after German tourist dies more than a week after 'unprovoked' attack downtown
    WWJ News Radio7 days ago
    Cops were hunting a murder suspect for a year – then they found him sitting in his high school class
    the-independent.com5 days ago
    Detroit woman was nearly three times the legal limit when police found her at 7-Eleven with flat tires, open tequila bottle
    WWJ News Radio12 hours ago
    Dearborn man among those killed in bombing raids in Southern Lebanon
    The Detroit Free Press2 hours ago
    Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spark Rumors They're 'Living Separate Lives' After She’s Missing From His Trip To New York: He's Focusing On 'His Future'
    shefinds4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson16 hours ago
    Everything We Know About Michigan Custodian Found Dismembered On Day He Vanished
    lawyerherald.com2 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Former President Donald Trump to address Detroit Economic Club Oct. 10
    The Detroit Free Press9 hours ago
    GM's Cruise self-driving unit to pay $1.5 million fine over crash with pedestrian
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Stellantis lowers profit outlook for 2024, plans more inventory cuts in US
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy