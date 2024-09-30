Did a judge lie under oath? State investigators say yes, she skirts it in campaign talks

Most judges in Michigan are easily reelected — in part because Michigan’s constitution lets judges do something that no other candidates can do.

It lets judges tell each voter, right on the ballot, that they’re incumbents — “Hey, I’m already a judge, so just vote me back in.” That's a huge advantage.

Still, for one judge in metro Detroit this fall, incumbency might not be enough. Southfield District Judge Debra Nance was first elected in 2012 with 62% of the vote. She was reelected in 2018 with more than 89%, after facing just a write-in challenge. This year, Nance is up against a strong challenger, who will be listed on ballots. The challenger is an experienced magistrate who has ruled on numerous cases for six years in the same courthouse where Nance sits. This opponent also has experience as a deputy court administrator, something Nance lacks.

Perhaps more important than the challenger’s strengths, however, is Nance’s seeming defect. Nance has been accused of something very serious for a judge — the sin of not always telling the truth. The key allegation is that she lied under oath while being questioned on two occasions by investigators of the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission, the state agency that disciplines judges. That allegation hasn’t been proven. But now, adding concern, Nance has not been forthright about the JTC’s investigation in her campaign talk.

Nance did not respond last week to phone messages left for her at her court chambers. With two local interviewers, Nance skirted the subject of the JTC investigation, in both cases saying this: “I have never been disciplined or reprimanded as an attorney or judge, and after 12 successful years on the bench, I’m proud that no attorney, no litigant and no member of my community has ever filed any issue regarding my conduct, on or off the bench, and that’s a fact.” Yet, what is a fact is that someone in another community filed a complaint, after which Nance was questioned about it, and the result was a formal complaint issued by the JTC.

Most recently, Nance misrepresented the status of the investigation in a questionnaire sent to her by the League of Women Voters. She said on the questionnaire that the JTC’s complaint had been dismissed. Not so. The JTC has scheduled a hearing for February in Farmington Hills District Court. Nance could say to voters and to the media that whether she lied nine times while under oath, as JTC lawyers allege, is still to be decided. She also could say that even if the formal complaint is decided against her, any mistruths were spoken away from her courtroom and didn’t affect anyone’s legal case. The outcome might be the proverbial slap on the wrist by the usually lenient Michigan Supreme Court. Its justices make the ultimate decisions on discipline for judges, ranging from mere letters of warning to more serious reprimands, up to suspensions for as long as a year and even, in very rare cases, removal from the bench.

But a key decision about Nance must come much sooner — from the voters in her court’s district, which encompasses Southfield, Lathrup Village, Franklin, Bingham Farms and Beverly Hills. Those voters must decide whether there is reason to believe that Nance was not truthful while under oath, and also whether she continues to be evasive as she campaigns. Then, they must decide whether that’s enough to vote her out of office, especially since her opponent is well-qualified.

Nance is accused of “making false statements under oath” to commission investigators on two occasions, more than a year apart. Such investigations are notoriously lengthy. Although the incident that triggered the investigation occurred in 2019 at a judges’ conference on Mackinac Island, and inside a bike-rental shop on the island, the conclusion of the investigation won’t occur until well after this fall’s election. To parry insinuations about her integrity, Nance could’ve been scrupulously honest when she answered the questionnaire of the League of Women Voters. Instead, as the League’s moderator tactfully pointed out , her response was misleading.

“You said in your questionnaire that that complaint had been dismissed,” said moderator Michael Schloff, a lawyer based in Troy and a volunteer with the League of Women Voters. Nance’s full assertion on the questionnaire, which is still online at the League’s Oakland County website , was that a judge had dismissed the complaint. Actually, a JTC investigator called a “special master,” not a judge, had only recommended that it be dismissed.

“That matter is still pending with the JTC,” Schloff went on, in the forum held on Sept. 12 at the Southfield Public Library. Schloff asked Nance to explain her misleading response on the questionnaire. She didn’t. Instead, she insisted she had said and done nothing wrong.

“One of the worst situations in life is being charged with something you’ve never done,” Nance told the audience of about 40 people. She said the experience of being a target of the JTC would make her a better judge. Nance finished by saying, as she has in other campaign talks: “I have never done anything I wasn’t proud of.” After the forum ended, Schloff continued being tactful while talking to the Free Press about his concern with Nance’s response.

“The idea that a judge dismissed this — no, that’s not true,” he said, as he walked out of the forum. Four days later, on Sept. 16, the JTC met in Detroit, then issued an 18-page decision requiring Nance to appear on Feb. 3 at 9:30 a.m. in Farmington Hills District Court, where “evidence is to be taken in support of the charges.” At that hearing, Nance will be allowed to continue to assert, as she has for nearly two years, that she did not lie.

Her opponent in the judicial race in 46th District Court is Robin Dillard-Russaw, who has been careful not to voice direct criticism of Nance. At the League of Women Voters forum, Dillard-Russaw said only that she would “bring integrity back to the 46th District Court.” Her website goes further. It displays news stories about Nance and says, “Nance’s ethics problems undermine public trust in our courts. It’s time to vote no on Nance.”

In a phone interview this week, Dillard-Russaw said she prefers referring voters to news articles that are critical of Nance rather than doing the criticizing herself. One of those articles was a May 3 article from the Free Press that said expense ledgers obtained from numerous courthouses in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties show that Nance has spent far more money than other judges on travel expenses, taking costly annual trips to overseas legal conferences in destinations such as Ghana, Dubai and South Africa, at a cost for each trip of as much as $4,800. The cost of the overseas conferences was in addition to the expense of Nance's trips to legal conferences in Michigan, such as the annual multiday conference on Mackinac Island that many Michigan judges attend.

In the course of knocking on doors and speaking to community groups, Dillard-Russaw said, “The community appears to be aware” of Nance’s integrity problem. Nance has said that those conferences taught her how legal systems work in other countries. The JTC’s investigation could take much of next year to conclude. This year, it will be the ballot box in November, and a ballot that lists Nance as an incumbent district judge, that decides whether she remains on the bench in Southfield.

