    All hands on deck as Detroit Red Wings face 6 games in 6 days — including 2 on Monday

    By Helene St. James, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    It has the makings of a riddle: How does a team play two games at the same time in two different places?

    The answer: It could only happen during exhibition season, when the Detroit Red Wings have 50-plus players in camp and therefore can keep one squad at home Monday to play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena, and send another squad to Buffalo, New York, to play the Sabres, also at 7 p.m. Monday.

    The home game is a result of travel issues the Penguins had Saturday, which forced a postponement of that evening's match. It makes for an extremely crammed week as the Wings wrap up the preseason.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3Jud_0vobbngd00

    Even before doubling up Monday, the Wings also had on their slate games Tuesday at Pittsburgh, Thursday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Friday at home against the Ottawa Senators, and Saturday at Toronto.

    ON HIS TOES: Red Wings goalie Alex Lyon finds himself in familiar spot: Always be ready

    Playing six times in six days will make it harder for coach Derek Lalonde to follow through on what he expressed at the start of camp, when he said he didn't want to play veterans in back-to-back games. And Wednesday — the only non-game day this week — might see an adjusted practice schedule in order to keep players fresh.

    At least there are plenty of youngsters — including Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, Carter Mazur, Elmer Söderblom, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård and Cross Hanas — among the 57 players who emerged from the Traverse City part of camp. And there are veterans on tryouts, too — such as Alex Chiasson and Austin Watson — who could use as many looks as possible to make their cases for contracts.

    The Wings don't lack for goalies, either: In addition to the four who split the first two games — Alex Lyon, Ville Husso, Cam Talbot and Sebastian Cossa — there's also Jack Campbell, Jan Bednar, Carter Gylander and Gage Alexander.

    There are plenty of coaches, too: Lalonde and his staff, as well as Grand Rapids head coach Dan Watson and his staff, too, to handle Monday's double duty.

    The Wings will be playing a Sabres team that's split into squads, too — trans-Atlantic squads, no less: One group of Sabres, which includes Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson, are in Europe for the Global Series, while another squad stayed behind in Buffalo.

    Sunday was, fittingly, a day off before as busy a week as possible. Once through the exhibition season, the Wings will have several days to practice before opening the regular season Oct. 10 against — who else, the Penguins.

    Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com . Follow her on X @helenestjames .

    Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter .

    Her latest book, “The Franchise: Detroit Red Wings : A Curated History of the Red Wings,” will be available October 2024. Her books, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” and “The Big 50: The Men and Moments that made the Detroit Red Wings” are available from Amazon , Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: All hands on deck as Detroit Red Wings face 6 games in 6 days — including 2 on Monday

