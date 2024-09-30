Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Detroit Free Press

    What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule in Week 4

    By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3R6n_0vobbmnu00

    The Detroit Lions look to get off the schneid against the formidable Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season.

    The Seahawks are unbeaten, but have padded their defense by facing three of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix and Skylar Thompson. First-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the 2021 defensive coordinator at Michigan , will get his biggest test yet against a Lions offense that has underperformed, but has a plate of dynamic offensive playmakers and good offensive line.

    However, the man in the middle, center Frank Ragnow, will not be snapping the ball to Jared Goff; Ragnow has been ruled out with a pectoral injury .

    Seattle is also down on its offensive line, which faces a stiff test against NFL sack leader Aidan Hutchinson (6½).

    Watch Lions-Seahawks on ESPN+

    Here's everything you need to know about the Seahawks vs. Lions game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

    What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks today?

    TV channel: ABC.

    Streaming live: ESPN+ ( sign up offer ).

    Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates ).

    ABC will broadcast Lions vs. Seahawks. Joe Buck will be on play-by-play, with longtime partner Troy Aikman as the analyst and Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines.

    Game notes: Seattle has won each of the past two years at Ford Field in Week 2 games, with Geno Smith passing for more than 300 yards in each: 37-31 in overtime last year and 48-45 in 2022 .

    Up next: The Lions are on a bye in Week 5, then visit the hated Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The Seahawks are back home in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

    INSIDER: How Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson perfected his favorite pass rush move

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks start time

    Date: Monday, Sept. 30.

    Time: 8:15 p.m. ET.

    Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

    You can also watch the game live by streaming on ESPN+ (sign up offer) .

    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, picks, betting odds

    Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press: It’s a Monday night game at Ford Field, and my ears are already ringing from the stadium noise. That should help, especially for a Lions defense that’s off to a good start but has suddenly turned into a MASH unit. Meanwhile, the offense has been underwhelming. Not a good sign for the Lions, who are trying to end a six-game losing streak to the hot Seahawks, whose offense and defense both rank in the top 10. The pick: Seahawks 29, Lions 25

    Spread: Lions (-4).

    Over/under : 47 points.

    Moneyline: Lions (-210), Seahawks (+175).

    Odds according to BetMGM as of Monday afternoon.

    Detroit Lions schedule 2024

    • Sunday, Sept. 8: LA Rams, W 26-20 (1-0)
    • Sunday, Sept. 15: Tampa Bay, L 20-16 (1-1)
    • Sunday, Sept. 22: at Arizona, W 20-13 (2-1)
    • Monday, Sept. 30: Seattle, 8:15
    • Oct. 6: Bye
    • Sunday, Oct. 13: at Dallas, 4:25
    • Sunday, Oct. 20: at Minnesota, 1
    • Sunday, Oct. 27: Tennessee, 1
    • Sunday, Nov. 3: at Green Bay, 4:25
    • Sunday, Nov. 10: at Houston, 8:20
    • Sunday, Nov. 17: Jacksonville, 1
    • Sunday, Nov. 24: at Indianapolis, 1
    • Thursday, Nov. 28: Chicago, 12:30
    • Thursday, Dec. 5: Green Bay, 8:15
    • Sunday, Dec. 15: Buffalo, 4:25
    • Sunday, Dec. 22: at Chicago, 1
    • Monday, Dec. 30: at San Francisco, 8:15
    • TBA: Minnesota, TBA

    Find Lions home game tickets on Stubhub

    Live updates

    Follow Lions updates through our curated list on X .

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule in Week 4

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Terrell Shepard
    2d ago
    ABC 12
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks picks: Who prevails on Monday night?
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Lions vs. Seahawks score: Game recap, highlights in Lions 42-29 Monday Night Football win
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis III: 'I felt as if (refs) were just on the Seahawks side'
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Detroit Tigers secret is out: A rare team meeting sparked stunning MLB playoff surge
    The Detroit Free Press11 hours ago
    Royal Oak teacher decorates classroom in Detroit Lions theme like you've never seen
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    JD Vance and Tim Walz to debate: What time, how to watch
    The Detroit Free Press1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Eastern Market hosts private event after fatal shooting cancels public tailgating
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Here's who Detroit Tigers play next in 2024 MLB playoff bracket, ALDS
    The Detroit Free Press7 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Gavin Creel, Tony-winning Broadway vet and University of Michigan alum, dies at 48
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Verizon outage affecting users in Michigan, across US is restored, company says
    The Detroit Free Press2 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    Detroit Metro Airport named one of best in 3 categories by USA TODAY readers
    The Detroit Free Press13 hours ago
    March Madness coming to Detroit in 2028 NCAA tournament regional at Little Caesars Arena
    The Detroit Free Press10 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile15 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    City of Denver didn’t place migrants in troubled Aurora buildings
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy