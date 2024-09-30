What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule in Week 4

The Detroit Lions look to get off the schneid against the formidable Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season.

The Seahawks are unbeaten, but have padded their defense by facing three of the NFL's worst starting quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett, Bo Nix and Skylar Thompson. First-year head coach Mike Macdonald, the 2021 defensive coordinator at Michigan , will get his biggest test yet against a Lions offense that has underperformed, but has a plate of dynamic offensive playmakers and good offensive line.

However, the man in the middle, center Frank Ragnow, will not be snapping the ball to Jared Goff; Ragnow has been ruled out with a pectoral injury .

Seattle is also down on its offensive line, which faces a stiff test against NFL sack leader Aidan Hutchinson (6½).

Watch Lions-Seahawks on ESPN+

Here's everything you need to know about the Seahawks vs. Lions game, including time, date, TV and livestream info, and more:

What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks today?

TV channel: ABC.

Streaming live: ESPN+ ( sign up offer ).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates ).

ABC will broadcast Lions vs. Seahawks. Joe Buck will be on play-by-play, with longtime partner Troy Aikman as the analyst and Lisa Salters reporting from the sidelines.

Game notes: Seattle has won each of the past two years at Ford Field in Week 2 games, with Geno Smith passing for more than 300 yards in each: 37-31 in overtime last year and 48-45 in 2022 .

Up next: The Lions are on a bye in Week 5, then visit the hated Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. The Seahawks are back home in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

INSIDER: How Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson perfected his favorite pass rush move

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks start time

Date: Monday, Sept. 30.

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan.

You can also watch the game live by streaming on ESPN+ (sign up offer) .

Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks prediction, picks, betting odds

Carlos Monarrez, Detroit Free Press: It’s a Monday night game at Ford Field, and my ears are already ringing from the stadium noise. That should help, especially for a Lions defense that’s off to a good start but has suddenly turned into a MASH unit. Meanwhile, the offense has been underwhelming. Not a good sign for the Lions, who are trying to end a six-game losing streak to the hot Seahawks, whose offense and defense both rank in the top 10. The pick: Seahawks 29, Lions 25

Spread: Lions (-4).

Over/under : 47 points.

Moneyline: Lions (-210), Seahawks (+175).

Odds according to BetMGM as of Monday afternoon.

Detroit Lions schedule 2024

Sunday, Sept. 8: LA Rams, W 26-20 (1-0)

Sunday, Sept. 15: Tampa Bay, L 20-16 (1-1)

Sunday, Sept. 22: at Arizona, W 20-13 (2-1)

Monday, Sept. 30: Seattle, 8:15

Oct. 6: Bye

Sunday, Oct. 13: at Dallas, 4:25

Sunday, Oct. 20: at Minnesota, 1

Sunday, Oct. 27: Tennessee, 1

Sunday, Nov. 3: at Green Bay, 4:25

Sunday, Nov. 10: at Houston, 8:20

Sunday, Nov. 17: Jacksonville, 1

Sunday, Nov. 24: at Indianapolis, 1

Thursday, Nov. 28: Chicago, 12:30

Thursday, Dec. 5: Green Bay, 8:15

Sunday, Dec. 15: Buffalo, 4:25

Sunday, Dec. 22: at Chicago, 1

Monday, Dec. 30: at San Francisco, 8:15

TBA: Minnesota, TBA

Find Lions home game tickets on Stubhub

Live updates

Follow Lions updates through our curated list on X .

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What channel is Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks on today? Time, TV schedule in Week 4