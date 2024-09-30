Open in App
    Opinion: Michiganders expect government transparency — we're not seeing it

    By Andrea Bitely,

    2 days ago

    Most Michigan residents believe that the government should work for us — and publicly report what happens in the hallowed halls of government. But Michigan is one of just two states in which the Legislature and the governor’s office aren’t subject to open records laws that give citizens the right to request documents and reports produced with our tax dollars.

    And the state Legislature's efforts over the past two years to improve transparency have not lived up to the promises made to the people — even after a 2022 ballot referendum required lawmakers to do just that.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCjl3_0vobbRDX00

    Sure, the challenges in the first few months Democrats held power in Lansing could be attributed to the fact that it was new for them. The party has not held total control for 40 years. But after nearly two years of a Democratic majority, there should be no excuses for why legislation isn't aligning with the desires of Michigan residents.

    To be sure, the Democrat Legislature fulfilled most of its most liberal and progressive goals. But in undoing and repealing many of the key job growth policies installed under former Gov. Rick Snyder, they have turned a moderate Republican Snyder — who endorsed Biden in 2020 — into a Chief Fundraiser for the House Republicans Campaign Committee . The House Republican caucus is far to the right of the former governor - with a majority of the caucus in support of former President Donald Trump - and a freedom caucus that prides itself on voting no to every bill no matter the topic.

    In 2022, Michigan voters said they wanted more transparency, when over 66% said yes to Proposal 1 , which modified Michigan’s legislative term limits and increased financial disclosure requirements for various elected officials. However, when it came time for the Legislature to enact the successful proposal into law, putting in place the transparency voters asked for, the bills lawmakers introduced and signed into law barely scratched the surface.

    Annual financial disclosure reports detailing their income, assets and positions are required from lawmakers, the governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and secretary of state. However, Proposal 1 did not explicitly mandate reporting requirements for spouses or candidates running for office. As noted in the Free Press in December of 2023 , “Transparency advocates argue politicians could transfer assets to their spouses, making opaque the full picture of their household finances.”

    This isn’t just a Republican bashing Democrats; even Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said the Legislature’s implementation met the “ minimum requirements ” of Proposal 1 and hoped that more would come.

    It hasn’t.

    A Democrat-introduced bill package called the BRITE Act that is designed to increase reporting and disclosure requirements and improve the public’s understanding of who is influencing their elected officials has stalled out. Languishing in the House, and with limited session days left this year, it is unlikely to see a vote of the full House and Senate this year. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified in favor of the legislation in the House Ethics and Oversight Committee, saying, “You didn’t break our system or the public’s trust in government. But you now have the chance to repair it.”

    They haven’t.

    Every time a piece of legislation is introduced in Lansing, there are intended and unintended consequences. Is this lack of transparency in so many areas intentional, or unintentional?

    My question to the Legislature is this: What’s the sticking point on expanded transparency? Is it Gov. Gretchen Whitmer? She vowed in her first gubernatorial campaign to expand the Freedom of Information Act to include the governor’s office and Legislature — but after the Senate passed the bi-partisan bills that would do so, the bills have been referred to the House’s Committee on Government Operations, known among insiders as the committee where legislation goes to die.

    (To be fair, FOIA expansion didn't get done under Snyder either.)

    As of this writing, Michigan and Massachusetts remain the only states where the governor and Legislature are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

    Right now, members of our Legislature are out campaigning for re-election for themselves or their colleagues. Democratic House members are doing everything they can to just hold on to their one-vote majority.

    When a member of the Legislature knocks on your door this fall, I’d encourage you to take the time to ask where they stand on transparency.

    Maybe our combined efforts can finally move the needle.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pAuC_0vobbRDX00

    Andrea Bitely is the founder and principal of Bitely Communications, a Lansing-based public affairs firm specializing in political, corporate and crisis communications.

    Submit a letter to the editor at freep.com/letters, and we may publish it online or in print.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Opinion: Michiganders expect government transparency — we're not seeing it

