Detroit Tigers vs Chicago White Sox: What time, TV channel is today's game on?

Detroit Tigers (86-74) vs Chicago White Sox (39-121)

When: 1:10 p.m. Saturday. Update: Start time was delayed to 3:30 p.m. due to inclement weather.

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. (Have Xfinity but looking for a cheaper way to watch BSD? Here are some other options .)

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1). ( Tigers radio affiliates ).

Probable pitchers: Tigers TBD; White Sox RHP Sean Burke (1-0, 1.93 ERA).

First-pitch weather: Cloudy and low 70s, 25% chance of rain

Tigers lineup :

1. Parker Meadows (CF)

2. Kerry Carpenter (RF)

3. Wenceel Pérez (LF)

4. Riley Greene (DH)

5. Colt Keith (2B)

6. Spencer Torkelson (1B)

7. Jace Jung (3B)

8. Zach McKinstry (SS)

9. Dillon Dingler (C)

GAME NOTES: The Tigers may be a bit hungover , but they can’t phone in their matinee vs. the White Sox, as there’s still playoff positioning to play for. A win vs. Chicago plus a loss by the Kansas City Royals, who are playing the NL wild-card-contending Atlanta Braves in the evening, would lock up the No. 5 seed in the American League, and a date with the Orioles in Baltimore beginning Tuesday. The Tigers took four of six from the O’s in September, but both losses came against former NL Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, who’s scheduled to start Tuesday. Still, Kerry Carpenter might be hoping for this matchup — the lefty went 5-for-13 against the O’s with three homers and a double.

If the Tigers and Royals end up tied after the weekend’s games, the Tigers would head to Houston to face the Astros, thanks to K.C.’s ownership of the head-to-head tiebreaker. That might not be a bad option, however. This matchup with the No. 3 seed would be a series of reunions — Tigers manager A.J. Hinch with his former franchise, Astros ace Justin Verlander with his former franchise and Astros right-hander Hunter Brown with the team he grew up rooting for while at St. Clair Shores Lakeview and Wayne State.

Regardless of the Tigers’ preferences, they won’t be able to finesse it on Sunday if the teams are tied, as all teams will start Sunday’s games at about 3 p.m. ET, which will make for some interesting out-of-town scoreboard watching at Comerica Park (which no longer has a dedicated out-of-town scoreboard). And after that? The playoffs, coming Tuesday.

