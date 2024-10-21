Open in App
    The Desert Sun

    Shakira cancels concerts at Acrisure Arena after tour was moved to stadiums due to demand

    By Brian Blueskye, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

    2 days ago

    When Shakira announced she'd be kicking off her "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour" at Acrisure Arena during her guest appearance with Bizarrap during the first day of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, fans of the Latin music superstar were excited.

    Tickets for the Nov. 2 concert quickly sold out, and a second concert on Nov. 3 was added.

    But the singer is pulling a "Whenever, Wherever" move to meet surging demand and will shift the tour to stadiums around the globe in 2025, forcing a cancellation of her two Acrisure Arena concerts. Instead, the tour will begin on May 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

    What happens now if I had tickets to one of the Acrisure Arena shows?

    The cancellation was confirmed on Monday when a message was posted to both dates on the arena's website informing ticket holders they'd receive a refund within 30 days. Those with tickets to the current shows will have access to the new dates, which were announced Monday morning.

    A representative of the arena referred to a message released on Friday by the singer citing "unprecedented demand" and the fact that the concerts need to be moved to stadiums to accommodate as many fans as possible.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfPu6_0wFs6ylT00

    "The show and production have also grown significantly, putting this on track to be the biggest and best tour of Shakira's career," the message said.

    Where can Southern Californians see Shakira instead?

    Although her Acrisure dates were canceled, Shakira will now play SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 20 and then will play Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego a few days later on June 26.

    Shakira's first tour since 2018

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8YSD_0wFs6ylT00

    The tour is Shakira's first since 2018 and is in support of her new album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," which, within 24 hours of its release, became the most-streamed album of the year with over 10 billion, and was certified 7x platinum. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Album and Latin Pop Album Charts, while “Puntería” with Cardi B holds the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts.

    Working with Bizarrap, the Colombian superstar released “Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53,” a blistering smackdown of her ex-husband, Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, that affirmed her status as a reigning she-wolf. She performed the song, along with "La Fuerte," during Coachella.

    Among the 16 tracks, including a remix of her Bizarrap hit with superstar DJ/producer Tiesto, Shakira is joined by plenty of guests including Ozuna , Rauw Alejandro , Grupo Frontera , Karol G and Fuerza Regida.

    Previous reporting by Desert Sun staff writer Ema Sasic was included in this report.

    Brian Blueskye covers arts and entertainment for the Desert Sun. He can be reached at brian.blueskye@desertsun.com or on Twitter at @bblueskye.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Shakira cancels concerts at Acrisure Arena after tour was moved to stadiums due to demand

