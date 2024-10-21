Open in App
    The Desert Sun

    Magic of Lights returns to Indio: What's new, returning at drive-thru holiday display

    By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

    2 days ago

    The festive drive-thru light show Magic of Lights is returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio beginning in November to spread some holiday cheer in the Coachella Valley.

    Running Nov. 19 through Dec. 29, guests will have a chance to take photos with Santa Claus, visit the Holly Jolly Village and take in light displays featuring Barbie, a prehistoric Christmas, winter wonderland, the 12 Days of Christmas and more.

    "We are excited to return Magic of Lights to the Coachella Valley for a third year as it’s become a part of the Coachella Valley annual holiday tradition," Ken Hudgens, CEO of Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC, said in a statement. "Our innovative creative team has designed a drive-through holiday wonderland light experience that promises to dazzle and delight guests of all ages."

    Here's what to know about this year's event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wve0h_0wFrRFUF00

    What's new this year?

    The brand-new MagicVision Selfie Filters will be unveiled featuring fun filters that will transform your selfies into festive holiday-themed images, perfect for sharing with friends and family.

    There will also be new daily themed promotional nights for at-gate ticket discounts. For full details, visit MagicOfLights.com/CoachellaValley :

    • Monday: Veteran and First Responder Night
    • Tuesday: Taco Tuesday (show your favorite hot sauce to box office) and Double Drive Thru (enjoy the lights again right after you exit)
    • Wednesday: Santa Paws and PJs (come in your coziest PJs and bring your furry friend)
    • Thursday: Spirit of the Season (dress as your favorite holiday character)
    • Friday: Wear your favorite ugly Christmas sweater
    • Saturday: Sports Team Spirit Day (wear your favorite team jersey)
    • Sunday: Seniors night (55+)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JOlfU_0wFrRFUF00

    What's returning?

    Many of the holiday light displays from the past two years will be back in action. Some of those include the 32-foot-tall animated Mattel Waving Christmas Barbie, a Prehistoric Christmas scene with life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season and the iconic Bigfoot Monster Truck. Other displays include toyland, festive elves, reindeer road and the 200-foot Enchanting Tunnel of Light.

    Guests can also stop inside the Holly Jolly Village, which allows visitors to walk through a magical town featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, letter writing stations, singing trees, leaping arches, snowflakes and candy canes all synced to music.

    When does Magic of Lights run?

    Magic of Lights will run daily from Nov. 19 through Dec. 29. The times of the event are 5:30-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 5:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

    The holiday light show is located at 81-800 51st Ave. in Indio.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jff6t_0wFrRFUF00

    How can I purchase tickets?

    Tickets are on sale now and are priced per vehicle. That means it doesn't matter how many people are in a vehicle, the vehicle will pay one standard price.

    For a limited time and while supplies last, the online Santa Saver price starts at $15 per vehicle and $65 per limo/party bus.

    Prices at the gate are $35 per vehicle on a weekday and $40 per vehicle on a weekend. A limo/party bus costs $75 for any day at the gate.

    Visit https://magicoflights.com/locations/coachella-valley-ca/ for more information.

    Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Magic of Lights returns to Indio: What's new, returning at drive-thru holiday display

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Donna keyton
    23h ago
    i saw it last year and it awesome!
    Indaysay
    2d ago
    This is a must-see for all ages.
    View all comments
