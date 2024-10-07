Rancho Mirage must stop appointing candidates

With the Rancho Mirage City Council announcing that they will make a decision on the vacant seat after the Nov. 5 election, it is my opinion that the council will again decide to appoint a council member like they do before every election. One of the current members will resign/retire, probably two to three years after this election, ensuring they can appoint "their" person to the council.

This has to stop.

It is important that we get a new point of view on the council and Wayne Avrashow and Gregory Goodman are like a breath of fresh air in Rancho Mirage. Let's vote to turn the page because it is time for a change.

Bob Schneider, Rancho Mirage

Join us for Palm Springs’ Pride on the Page

On Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center, the Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will present “Beth and the Boys” which promises to be a lighthearted, insightful discussion. Beth Lapides, creator of the alt comedy show “UnCabaret,” will be joined by Guy Branum (“Hacks,” “Bros,” “The Mindy Project,” “Chelsea Lately”) and Alec Mapa (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Ugly Betty,” “Half and Half”). Tickets are $30, which the foundation uses to defray expenses for the full day’s companion event, the third annual Pride on the Page. Please sign up at pslibraryfoundation.org.

Pride on the Page is a nationally unique event celebrating writing, reading and the creative process. Six themes will be explored by over 25 LGBTQIA authors beginning at 10 a.m. and running throughout the day. A full schedule of the participating authors and topics can be found at pslibraryfoundation.org. These sessions are free.

Pride on the Page is the Library Foundation’s contribution to the cultural enrichment of our great city.

I encourage everyone to participate, and the foundation thanks you in advance.

Bill Wylie, Palm Springs

Cotino will benefit an elitist few

Disney’s Cotino breaks ground but breaks no new strides in architectural excellence. The first models just completed are houses similar to those in any recent development, except they are considerably more costly and are sited on postage stamp-sized lots.

It’s clear the public will not be welcome to enjoy Cotino’s amenities such as the enormous made-made lake unless they pay a hefty membership fee. Our fine city can boast an elitist project that will benefit only a very few.

Leon Pascucci, Rancho Mirage

Kamala Harris is clear on her policies

In response to Richard Clapp’s Oct. 1 letter “Voters deserve to know Harris’ policies,” perhaps he has missed the following specific proposals: low- and no-interest loans for small businesses; expanded tax deductions for startups to $50,000; $6,000 in tax relief to families in the first year of a child's life; corporate tax rate of 28%; expand publicly-funded health care programs; pass the bipartisan immigration bill stonewalled by Trump; sign a national law to restore reproductive freedom and ban assault weapons.

This oversight may be because of Trump’s complete inability to answer most any policy questions. In interviews, when asked what specific plans he had to reduce prices he spouted gibberish about China, Putin and Russia. When asked what specific plans he had to make child care affordable, he spouted gibberish about Marco Rubio, Ivanka and tariffs. When asked about how he would support IVF, he spouted gibberish about not taxing tips!

A simple Google search for “specific Harris policies” brings up a plethora of specific and reasonable policy proposals. A similar search for “specific Trump policies” results in a mishmash of tax policies favoring the wealthy, counter-productive tariff proposals to combat inflation and frightening immigration, education and climate proposals.

Hal O'Connell, Rancho Mirage

Not all celebrities are entitled

Recently we have read a lot about arrogant, entitled celebrities – especially sports celebrities. They are not all like that.

A few years ago, I was sitting in my car in a grocery store parking lot and a fella walked out of the store with an arm load of groceries (no cart), walked to his car at the end of the parking lot and put his groceries away. He noticed a grocery cart in the middle of a parking space a couple spaces away. He returned the cart to the cart storage area at the front of the store (a couple of hundred feet away) and returned to his car unaware that anyone saw this act of citizenship.

I thought what good parents this guy must of had. He was probably just as busy as anyone else that hot Friday afternoon. It was Johnny Bench, one of the good guys.

Dick Siltanen, Rancho Mirage

Vote Elizabeth Tucker for superior court judge

I know we’re all fixated on the big national elections right now, but we also have very important local races to consider. Luckily, in Riverside County, we have Elizabeth Tucker in the run for Superior Court judge. Like her opponent, she has extensive prosecutorial experience, but in her current role as a Superior Court Commissioner, Tucker has pretty much already been doing a judge’s job for six years now. Dedicated to juvenile justice, Tucker’s compassionate approach is to get kids out of the system by offering solutions that address the underlying causes of delinquency, focusing on rehabilitation and family support.

With a lifetime of public service behind her, Elizabeth Tucker is the obvious choice.

Michael Temlin, Palm Springs

Calvert versus Rollins: The public has a right to know

Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins are vying to represent the 41st District in the U.S. Congress. Congressman Calvert continues to accuse Will Rollins of being a liar. Yet, the congressman has repeatedly refused to debate Rollins to defend these accusations while Rollins has accepted the invitation to debate.

If Ken thinks he has the goods on Will, why won’t he agree to debate? In our politics, debates are one important way we measure the candidates against each other in order to make a reasoned decision about our voting. What is Ken afraid of?

Or should we be afraid of Ken Calvert?

Paul Zak, Palm Springs

Vote for Kathleen Kelly in Palm Desert District 2

I came to know and respect Kathleen Kelly while working with her on CVAG’s 50th anniversary. One day, she surprised me with her knowledge of how to navigate an obscure parking lot through the back way and I thought, “This woman knows every block like the back of her hand.”

Beyond her deep familiarity with the city, Kathleen understands that to truly serve Palm Desert, our leaders must prioritize residents and businesses over political allegiances. Kathleen Kelly embodies this principle. Whether it’s keeping streets clean, ensuring public safety or supporting local businesses, her focus is solely on what’s best for our city – not on personal or political gain.

Though soft-spoken, Kathleen’s strength shines through her actions. As a councilmember, ordained minister, law professor and caregiver, she serves with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Her bridge-building ability is demonstrated by the support she’s earned from colleagues and neighboring cities alike.

When marking your ballot, remember that Kathleen Kelly isn’t just building bridges – she’s ensuring Palm Desert thrives.

Brooke Beare Stjerne, Palm Desert

Vote for Joe Pradetto in Palm Desert District 2

As a longtime resident of Palm Desert and a former chairperson of the city engagement committee, I have seen firsthand the growing issues of crime and homelessness in our community. These challenges deeply concern me, which is why I am supporting Joe Pradetto for city council.

I have been active for a long time in protecting our neighborhoods, including leading the fight against short-term rentals. As the founder of Protect Palm Desert Neighborhoods, I know that Joe shares my belief that Palm Desert's neighborhoods should be for neighbors. His commitment to preserving the character and the integrity of our community is unwavering.

Joe is the only candidate with the commonsense approach we need to get Palm Desert back on the right track. I trust him to successfully address the challenges we face. Joe has a business mind, he understands how to deliver real solutions, from increasing public safety to protecting our neighborhoods. That is why I am supporting him.

For a safer, more secure Palm Desert. I encourage you to join me in supporting Joe Pradetto.

Christel Prokay, Palm Desert

Vote for Joe (Pradetto) and watch him go

With so much focus on the upcoming national elections, important local races can be overlooked. In Palm Desert, we need a fresh, new approach on our city council. Joe Pradetto comes with an exciting perspective of proactive problem-solving solutions. I’ve known him for many years and had the pleasure of working together during his time with Supervisor John Benoit. He listens, responds, takes thoughtful action and actually gets things done! If an issue comes up that he’s not familiar with…he will educate himself and dig in to resolve the matter. A family man, hard worker and proud Palm Desert resident. He loves our city and the future is at stake.Vote for Joe and watch him go! Tom Emmett, Sr., Palm Desert

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rancho Mirage must stop appointing candidates