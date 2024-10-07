Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Desert Sun

    Rancho Mirage must stop appointing candidates

    By Read,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WvSWa_0vxyf7kS00

    With the Rancho Mirage City Council announcing that they will make a decision on the vacant seat after the Nov. 5 election, it is my opinion that the council will again decide to appoint a council member like they do before every election. One of the current members will resign/retire, probably two to three years after this election, ensuring they can appoint "their" person to the council.

    This has to stop.

    It is important that we get a new point of view on the council and Wayne Avrashow and Gregory Goodman are like a breath of fresh air in Rancho Mirage. Let's vote to turn the page because it is time for a change.

    Bob Schneider, Rancho Mirage

    Join us for Palm Springs’ Pride on the Page

    On Sunday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center, the Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will present “Beth and the Boys” which promises to be a lighthearted, insightful discussion. Beth Lapides, creator of the alt comedy show “UnCabaret,” will be joined by Guy Branum (“Hacks,” “Bros,” “The Mindy Project,” “Chelsea Lately”) and Alec Mapa (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Ugly Betty,” “Half and Half”). Tickets are $30, which the foundation uses to defray expenses for the full day’s companion event, the third annual Pride on the Page. Please sign up at pslibraryfoundation.org.

    Pride on the Page is a nationally unique event celebrating writing, reading and the creative process. Six themes will be explored by over 25 LGBTQIA authors beginning at 10 a.m. and running throughout the day. A full schedule of the participating authors and topics can be found at pslibraryfoundation.org. These sessions are free.

    Pride on the Page is the Library Foundation’s contribution to the cultural enrichment of our great city.

    I encourage everyone to participate, and the foundation thanks you in advance.

    Bill Wylie, Palm Springs

    Cotino will benefit an elitist few

    Disney’s Cotino breaks ground but breaks no new strides in architectural excellence. The first models just completed are houses similar to those in any recent development, except they are considerably more costly and are sited on postage stamp-sized lots.

    It’s clear the public will not be welcome to enjoy Cotino’s amenities such as the enormous made-made lake unless they pay a hefty membership fee. Our fine city can boast an elitist project that will benefit only a very few.

    Leon Pascucci, Rancho Mirage

    Kamala Harris is clear on her policies

    In response to Richard Clapp’s Oct. 1 letter “Voters deserve to know Harris’ policies,” perhaps he has missed the following specific proposals: low- and no-interest loans for small businesses; expanded tax deductions for startups to $50,000; $6,000 in tax relief to families in the first year of a child's life; corporate tax rate of 28%; expand publicly-funded health care programs; pass the bipartisan immigration bill stonewalled by Trump; sign a national law to restore reproductive freedom and ban assault weapons.

    This oversight may be because of Trump’s complete inability to answer most any policy questions. In interviews, when asked what specific plans he had to reduce prices he spouted gibberish about China, Putin and Russia. When asked what specific plans he had to make child care affordable, he spouted gibberish about Marco Rubio, Ivanka and tariffs. When asked about how he would support IVF, he spouted gibberish about not taxing tips!

    A simple Google search for “specific Harris policies” brings up a plethora of specific and reasonable policy proposals. A similar search for “specific Trump policies” results in a mishmash of tax policies favoring the wealthy, counter-productive tariff proposals to combat inflation and frightening immigration, education and climate proposals.

    Hal O'Connell, Rancho Mirage

    Not all celebrities are entitled

    Recently we have read a lot about arrogant, entitled celebrities – especially sports celebrities. They are not all like that.

    A few years ago, I was sitting in my car in a grocery store parking lot and a fella walked out of the store with an arm load of groceries (no cart), walked to his car at the end of the parking lot and put his groceries away. He noticed a grocery cart in the middle of a parking space a couple spaces away. He returned the cart to the cart storage area at the front of the store (a couple of hundred feet away) and returned to his car unaware that anyone saw this act of citizenship.

    I thought what good parents this guy must of had. He was probably just as busy as anyone else that hot Friday afternoon. It was Johnny Bench, one of the good guys.

    Dick Siltanen, Rancho Mirage

    Vote Elizabeth Tucker for superior court judge

    I know we’re all fixated on the big national elections right now, but we also have very important local races to consider. Luckily, in Riverside County, we have Elizabeth Tucker in the run for Superior Court judge. Like her opponent, she has extensive prosecutorial experience, but in her current role as a Superior Court Commissioner, Tucker has pretty much already been doing a judge’s job for six years now. Dedicated to juvenile justice, Tucker’s compassionate approach is to get kids out of the system by offering solutions that address the underlying causes of delinquency, focusing on rehabilitation and family support.

    With a lifetime of public service behind her, Elizabeth Tucker is the obvious choice.

    Michael Temlin, Palm Springs

    Calvert versus Rollins: The public has a right to know

    Rep. Ken Calvert and Will Rollins are vying to represent the 41st District in the U.S. Congress. Congressman Calvert continues to accuse Will Rollins of being a liar. Yet, the congressman has repeatedly refused to debate Rollins to defend these accusations while Rollins has accepted the invitation to debate.

    If Ken thinks he has the goods on Will, why won’t he agree to debate? In our politics, debates are one important way we measure the candidates against each other in order to make a reasoned decision about our voting. What is Ken afraid of?

    Or should we be afraid of Ken Calvert?

    Paul Zak, Palm Springs

    Vote for Kathleen Kelly in Palm Desert District 2

    I came to know and respect Kathleen Kelly while working with her on CVAG’s 50th anniversary. One day, she surprised me with her knowledge of how to navigate an obscure parking lot through the back way and I thought, “This woman knows every block like the back of her hand.”

    Beyond her deep familiarity with the city, Kathleen understands that to truly serve Palm Desert, our leaders must prioritize residents and businesses over political allegiances. Kathleen Kelly embodies this principle. Whether it’s keeping streets clean, ensuring public safety or supporting local businesses, her focus is solely on what’s best for our city – not on personal or political gain.

    Though soft-spoken, Kathleen’s strength shines through her actions. As a councilmember, ordained minister, law professor and caregiver, she serves with unwavering dedication and unmatched expertise. Her bridge-building ability is demonstrated by the support she’s earned from colleagues and neighboring cities alike.

    When marking your ballot, remember that Kathleen Kelly isn’t just building bridges – she’s ensuring Palm Desert thrives.

    Brooke Beare Stjerne, Palm Desert

    Vote for Joe Pradetto in Palm Desert District 2

    As a longtime resident of Palm Desert and a former chairperson of the city engagement committee, I have seen firsthand the growing issues of crime and homelessness in our community. These challenges deeply concern me, which is why I am supporting Joe Pradetto for city council.

    I have been active for a long time in protecting our neighborhoods, including leading the fight against short-term rentals. As the founder of Protect Palm Desert Neighborhoods, I know that Joe shares my belief that Palm Desert's neighborhoods should be for neighbors. His commitment to preserving the character and the integrity of our community is unwavering.

    Joe is the only candidate with the commonsense approach we need to get Palm Desert back on the right track. I trust him to successfully address the challenges we face. Joe has a business mind, he understands how to deliver real solutions, from increasing public safety to protecting our neighborhoods. That is why I am supporting him.

    For a safer, more secure Palm Desert. I encourage you to join me in supporting Joe Pradetto.

    Christel Prokay, Palm Desert

    Vote for Joe (Pradetto) and watch him go

    With so much focus on the upcoming national elections, important local races can be overlooked. In Palm Desert, we need a fresh, new approach on our city council. Joe Pradetto comes with an exciting perspective of proactive problem-solving solutions. I’ve known him for many years and had the pleasure of working together during his time with Supervisor John Benoit. He listens, responds, takes thoughtful action and actually gets things done! If an issue comes up that he’s not familiar with…he will educate himself and dig in to resolve the matter. A family man, hard worker and proud Palm Desert resident. He loves our city and the future is at stake.Vote for Joe and watch him go! Tom Emmett, Sr., Palm Desert

    This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Rancho Mirage must stop appointing candidates

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Sees A Bobcat Carrying Something In Her Mouth And Decides To Follow Her
    happywhisker.com2 days ago
    The California Bakery Once Called The 'Best Place In The World To Eat An Apple Pie'
    islands.com2 days ago
    Beloved Nationwide Retailer To Close Multiple Stores Across California Soon
    KBOS B952 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    La Niña could turn Southern California's hot summer into a warm, dry winter. What to know
    The Desert Sun1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Corporate landlord with 12,000 homes in CA agrees to $48 million settlement for deceiving renters
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy