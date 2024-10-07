Here is the complete Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule for the 2024-25 season with promotional nights included:

(All times Pacific, theme nights in parenthesis)

OCTOBER

Oct. 11: vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m. (Opening night)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 1: at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 3: vs. Henderson, 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 4: at Ontario, 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1: at Texas, 5 p.m.

MARCH

March 4: at Calgary, 6 p.m.

APRIL

April 2: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule for 2024-25 season with theme nights