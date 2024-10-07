Open in App
    Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule for 2024-25 season with theme nights

    By Shad Powers, Palm Springs Desert Sun,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tIU0_0vxudTuZ00

    Here is the complete Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule for the 2024-25 season with promotional nights included:

    (All times Pacific, theme nights in parenthesis)

    OCTOBER

    • Oct. 11: vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m. (Opening night)
    • Oct. 16: vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.
    • Oct. 18: at San Diego, 7 p.m.
    • Oct. 25: vs. Ontario, 7 p.m. (Dia de los Muertos)
    • Oct. 30: at San Jose, 7 p.m.

    NOVEMBER

    • Nov. 1: at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 2: at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 5: at Colorado, 6 p.m.
    • Nov. 6: at Colorado, 6 p.m.
    • Nov. 8: at Ontario, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 10: vs. Ontario, 3 p.m. (Military appreciation night)
    • Nov. 15: at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 16: at Abbotsford, 4 p.m.
    • Nov. 20: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 22: vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
    • Nov. 26: at Tucson, 5:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 27: at Tucson, 5:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 30: vs. Texas, 6 p.m.

    DECEMBER

    • Dec. 3: vs. Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • Dec. 5: vs. Texas, 7 p.m.
    • Dec. 7: at San Jose, 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 8: at San Jose, 3 p.m.
    • Dec. 12: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
    • Dec. 14: vs. Calgary, 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 15: vs. Calgary, 3 p.m.
    • Dec. 18: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
    • Dec. 20: vs. Ontario, 7 p.m. (Ugly Sweater Night)
    • Dec. 21: at Ontario, 6 p.m.
    • Dec. 27: at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
    • Dec. 28: vs. Ontario, 6 p.m. (Teddy Bear Toss)
    • Dec. 31: vs. Colorado, 5 p.m. (New Year's Eve)

    JANUARY

    • Jan. 4: at Ontario, 6 p.m.
    • Jan. 5: vs. San Diego, 5 p.m. (Hockey is for Everyone)
    • Jan. 8: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 11: vs. Chicago, 6 p.m. (Pride Night)
    • Jan. 12: vs. Chicago, 3 p.m.
    • Jan. 16: vs. Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 18: at Colorado, 6:05 p.m.
    • Jan. 19: at Colorado, 2:05 p.m.
    • Jan. 22: at San Jose, 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 25: at Ontario, 6 p.m.
    • Jan. 26: vs. Bakersfield, 5 p.m. (Youth Hockey Night)
    • Jan. 29: vs. Abbotsford, 7 p.m.
    • Jan. 31: at Texas, 5 p.m.

    FEBRUARY

    • Feb. 1: at Texas, 5 p.m.
    • Feb. 2-3: All-Star Classic, TBA
    • Feb. 7: at San Diego, 7 p.m.
    • Feb. 12: at Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • Feb. 15: vs. San Diego, 7 p.m. (First-responder Night)
    • Feb. 16: vs. Bakersfield, 5 p.m. (Kid's Night)
    • Feb. 19: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m. (Teacher Appreciation Night)
    • Feb. 22: vs. Calgary, 6 p.m. (Pink in the Rink)
    • Feb. 23: vs. San Jose, 3 p.m.
    • Feb. 26: at Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • Feb. 28: at San Diego, 7 p.m.

    MARCH

    • March 4: at Calgary, 6 p.m.
    • March 5: at Calgary, 6 p.m.
    • March 12: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
    • March 14: at Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
    • March 15: vs. Henderson, 6 p.m. (St. Patrick's Day)
    • March 19: vs. Henderson, 7 p.m. (Fuego's Birthday)
    • March 21: at Calgary, 6 p.m.
    • March 23: at Calgary, 11 a.m.
    • March 29: at Chicago, 5 p.m.
    • March 30: at Chicago, 1 p.m.

    APRIL

    • April 2: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
    • April 4: at Henderson, 7 p.m.
    • April 5: at Henderson, 6 p.m
    • April 9: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
    • April 12: vs. Bakersfield, 6 p.m. (Seattle Kraken Night)
    • April 13: vs. San Diego, 5 p.m.
    • April 18: vs. Abbotsford, 6 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Night)
    • April 19: at San Diego, 6 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley Firebirds schedule for 2024-25 season with theme nights

