The California Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at September 27, 2024, results for each game:

Mega Millions

29-46-53-69-70, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

Daily 3

Midday: 7-8-1

Evening: 5-3-6

Check Daily 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Daily Derby

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.02

Check Daily Derby payouts and previous drawings here.

Fantasy 5

05-10-13-20-21

Check Fantasy 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

Daily 4

1-3-6-4

Check Daily 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Desert Sun producer. You can send feedback using this form .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California Lottery Mega Millions, Daily 3 Midday winning numbers for September 27, 2024