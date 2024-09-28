Open in App
    • The Desert Sun

    California Lottery Mega Millions, Daily 3 Midday winning numbers for September 27, 2024

    By The Desert Sun staff,

    2 days ago

    The California Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at September 27, 2024, results for each game:

    Mega Millions

    29-46-53-69-70, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2

    Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

    Daily 3

    Midday: 7-8-1

    Evening: 5-3-6

    Check Daily 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Daily Derby

    1st:5 California Classic-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:48.02

    Check Daily Derby payouts and previous drawings here.

    Fantasy 5

    05-10-13-20-21

    Check Fantasy 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Daily 4

    1-3-6-4

    Check Daily 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Desert Sun producer. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California Lottery Mega Millions, Daily 3 Midday winning numbers for September 27, 2024

