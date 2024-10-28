Open in App
    The Des Moines Register

    Adel DeSoto Minburn senior is Register's Student of the Week. Voting open for next round

    By Phillip Sitter, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    The Des Moines Register's Student of the Week is back with a new group of outstanding students.

    But first, a look at who earned the title of the Student of the Week from the previous poll: Payton Taylor, a senior at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.

    Taylor "participates on our volleyball, softball, track, and speech teams. She is the FFA vice president, FFA District Sentinel, National Honor Society president and is the Student Council director of operations. Payton has earned the humanitarian cord and is working towards a DMACC associate of arts degree and our honors diploma in agricultural science. She does all of this while holding a 4.083 GPA," according to nominating school counselor Carrie Laizure.

    Also nominated last week were Lincoln High School seniors Ryleigh Buehler and Hudson Christie.

    New week, new poll

    Staff from 30 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a standout student.

    The public can vote once a day for Student of the Week through noon on Thursday, Oct. 31. The winner will be announced Nov. 4.

    Here are this week's nominees:

    Chloe Adams, Van Meter High School

    Chloe is a student who is an academically strong student and an inspirational leader. She finds ways to push herself and all of her peers to become stronger in the classroom and beyond. Her strong sense of morality makes our school a better place.

    Nominated by: Mrs. Hovda and Mrs. Martin

    Adam Lamoureux, Van Meter secondary (6-12) principal

    Samuel Senger, Lincoln High School

    Sam Senger is a standout student who is heavily involved in the arts at Lincoln High School. He is one of the section leaders of Drumline in Marching Band, Choir President and Tenor Section Leader in multiple choirs, as well as helping backstage for Lincoln Theatre.  Sam's choir instructor, Mr. Record, notes, "His professionalism in everything he does brings a great energy and warmth to our program. He is always engaged and is always seeking ways to improve and grow."

    Jacqueline Patrick, school counselor

    About Student of the Week

    This is a weekly contest. Polls open on Mondays and close at noon on Thursdays. Students from public and private high schools in the Des Moines area are eligible to participate.

    Do you want your student to be considered for Student of the Week? Ask your principal to contact studentoftheweek@dmreg.com.

    Phillip Sitter covers the western suburbs for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com or on X at @pslifeisabeauty.

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Adel DeSoto Minburn senior is Register's Student of the Week. Voting open for next round

