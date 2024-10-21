Open in App
    • The Des Moines Register

    Des Moines police justified in chase, fatal shooting in September, county attorney says

    By José Mendiola, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    Des Moines police officers were reasonable in their use of deadly force against a suspect who shot one police officer in the head and another in the arm in September , Polk County Attorney Kimberly Graham determined on Monday.

    Police shot and killed Joshua Dean Green, 37, of Carlisle, on the east side of Des Moines just before 2 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 2500 block of Easton Boulevard.

    Police say Green sped away from officers who pulled him over for an equipment violation. He eventually crashed the car and refused orders to exit the vehicle, leading officers to use a Taser and attempt to pull him out by force. During the subsequent "violent" struggle, police said, Green produced a handgun and opened fire, striking Senior Officer Cade Moritz in the head and Senior Officer Jacob Boekhoff in the arm.

    Boekhoff and two other officers returned fire, striking and killing Green. Other officers involved were identified as Capt. Chad Steffen, a 20-year veteran with the department, and senior police officer Frankie Contreras, who has been with the department since June.

    Moritz, who was unable to return fire after he was shot, and Boekhoff both were hospitalized and are both continuing to recover at home, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek. Steffen and Contreras remain on administrative assignment, per protocol in use of force cases, he said.

    “Given all the circumstances, it was reasonable for Officer Boekhoff, Officer Contreras, and Captain Steffen to conclude that their lives, the life of Officer Moritz, and the lives of anyone in the area were in imminent danger at the time the deadly force was used,” Graham said in her decision letter.

    The actions the officers used were deemed necessary to save their own lives, Graham said. The Polk County attorney will not file charges.

    “Our thoughts are with Officer Moritz and Officer Boekhoff and their families and with Officers Contreras and Captain Steffen and their families and with the family of Mr. Green,” Graham said. “I especially commend Captain Steffen, who took immediate command of a shocking and chaotic scene with the utmost professionalism and with compassion and care for everyone present.”

    On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced charges against Shawnna Marie Cunningham , 47, who they say was a passenger in Green's car and was found to have methamphetamine paraphernalia.

    In addition, according to the news release, it was Cunningham who allegedly bought the gun Green used in the shooting. She gave it to Green for a second time since purchasing it when he was released from prison early this year.

    According to Graham's report, Cunningham allegedly told Green to run away from officers when they attempted to pull him over.

    José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines police justified in chase, fatal shooting in September, county attorney says

    Nottoday
    1d ago
    What about the high speed chase rher took place -/
    Crystal
    2d ago
    Their use of deadly force shouldn't have even been in question.
