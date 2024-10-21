Southeast Warren senior is Register's Student of the Week. Voting open for next round

The Des Moines Register's Student of the Week is back with a new group of outstanding students.

But first let's look at who earned the title of the Student of the Week from the last poll: Senior Camden "Cam" Seuferer from Southeast Warren Jr./Sr. High School who is described as an "all-around good student" earned almost 61% of the 33,149 votes cast.

"Camden Seuferer is a senior this year at Southeast Warren and was named our high school students of the week for his consistent demonstration of qualities that embody a Portrait of a Warhawk, the values we hold dear here at Southeast Warren," wrote Shelley Mitzelfelt, ADM's dean of students, in her nomination letter.

"His good character shines on the playing field, in the classroom and out in our communities," Mitzelfelt wrote. "We are nominating him for his kindness to his fellow classmate this week. Cam went out of his way to include one of his classmates, who is intellectually challenged, in class homecoming activities after hours; picking his classmate up at his home, driving him around the community to participate in activities, and then taking him back home after the activities were finished. This is not a one time thing for Cam and this student. Cam includes his classmate in activities on a regular basis and genuinely wants his friend to have a positive Senior year experience."

Also nominated last week were Aliyvia Mason of Southeast Warren Jr./Sr. High School, and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Rice of Lincoln High School.

New week, new poll

Staff from 30 schools in Polk, Dallas and Warren counties are asked each week to nominate a standout student.

The public can vote once a day for Student of the Week through noon on Thursday, Oct. 24. The winner will be announced Oct. 28.

Here are this week's nominees:

Ryleigh Buehler, Lincoln High School

Senior Ryleigh Buehler attends Lincoln High School. Ryleigh's choir instructor, Matthew Gerhold, notes, "Ryleigh is a stellar example of keen leadership instincts like timeliness, stepping up to unique challenges, motivating her peers, and creating a positive environment for learning and musical growth."

Her participation in chamber choir, gospel choir, and varsity show choir speak to her passion for music and dedication to the arts. Ryleigh maintains high academic standards and is consistently on the Honor Roll in addition to being part of NHS. She is a wonderful example of a student who is able to pursue her interests and show resilience when presented with barriers.

- Jacqueline Patrick, school counselor

Hudson Christie, Lincoln High School

Hudson Christie is a senior at Lincoln High School. Whether it is being nominated for Homecoming court or sharing his enthusiasm on the golf and tennis teams, Hudson sets a great example for others.

Matthew Gerhold, one of Lincoln's talented music and choir instructors, says "Hudson is a wealth of positivity and determination. Members of bass choir look up to Hudson for guidance and feed off of his unique and engaging energy that makes rehearsals fun and community building even more special."

- Jacqueline Patrick, school counselor

Payton Taylor, Adel DeSoto Minburn High School

Senior Payton Taylor attends Adel DeSoto Minburn High School. Payton participates on our volleyball, softball, track, and speech teams. She is the FFA Vice President, FFA District Sentinel, National Honor Society President, and is the Student Council Director of Operations. Payton has earned the humanitarian cord and is working towards a DMACC Associate of Arts degree and our honors diploma in Agricultural Science. She does all of this while holding a 4.083 GPA.

- Carrie Laizure, School counselor

