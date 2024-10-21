Iowa State football: Kickoff time announced for Nov. 2 homecoming game vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State football's Nov. 2 home game against Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1) at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

It is the Cyclones ' homecoming game, and it will be televised on ESPN.

The kickoff time and TV network were announced on Monday.

The Cyclones have a bye this week. The Cyclones are 7-0 for the first time since 1938, and 4-0 in conference play for the first time in school history. They have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to eight games, which would be a program record for best start ever.

