    Iowa State football: Kickoff time announced for Nov. 2 homecoming game vs. Texas Tech

    By Eugene Rapay, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsXkU_0wFqMNIV00

    Iowa State football's Nov. 2 home game against Texas Tech (5-2, 3-1) at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

    It is the Cyclones ' homecoming game, and it will be televised on ESPN.

    The kickoff time and TV network were announced on Monday.

    The Cyclones have a bye this week. The Cyclones are 7-0 for the first time since 1938, and 4-0 in conference play for the first time in school history. They have an opportunity to extend their winning streak to eight games, which would be a program record for best start ever.

    The ISU sports information department contributed to this report.

    Eugene Rapay covers Iowa State athletics for the Des Moines Register. Contact Eugene at erapay@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @erapay5 .

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football: Kickoff time announced for Nov. 2 homecoming game vs. Texas Tech

