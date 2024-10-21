Both candidates on the ballot in Iowa's 1st Congressional District will face each other in a televised debate Monday night.

Iowa PBS will host a debate at 8 p.m. Monday at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston between Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Christina Bohannan.

The Nov. 5 general election represents a rematch for the two after Bohannan unsuccessfully ran to unseat Miller-Meeks in 2022. Miller-Meeks was narrowly elected to the seat representing southeastern Iowa in 2020, winning by six votes against Democrat Rita Hart.

The 1st District encompasses 20 counties, including the cities of Davenport, Iowa City, Burlington and rural southeast Iowa.

Bohannan has out-raised Miller-Meeks for five quarters in a row in the highly competitive race, which Democratic and Republican groups have heavily targeted as the parties vie for control of Congress.

Election analysts with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rate the race as a pure "toss up," its most competitive category.

Here's what to know about the debate.

What time is the 1st Congressional District debate on Iowa PBS?

The hourlong debate will start at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.

Who is moderating the Iowa PBS 1st Congressional District debate?

Iowa Press moderator Kay Henderson will moderate the debate with Des Moines Register statehouse reporter Stephen Gruber-Miller and Dave Price, Iowa political director for Gray Television.

Where can I watch the Iowa PBS 1st Congressional District debate?

The debate will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed iowapbs.org , YouTube and Facebook .

Marissa Payne covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. Reach her by email at mjpayne@registermedia.com . Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @marissajpayne.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How to watch Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Christina Bohannan in Iowa's 1st District debate