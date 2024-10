A rose goes to Warren Madden, the former senior vice president for business and finance at Iowa State University whose name will soon grace the school's Administrative Services Building.

Madden's remarkable career at Iowa State spanned 50 years, from 1966 to 2016. Few executives play such a key role in shaping an institution's physical footprint and its administrative operations.

During his career, the university's facilities grew from 4 million square feet to over 14 million, yet leaders managed to maintain the open green space of the central campus, anchoring what he describes as "one of the prettiest campuses in the country" — a sentiment we share.

And in the 1970s, as an article by Ames Tribune reporter Celia Brocker notes, he helped develop the legal structure that gave the Iowa Board of Regents capital bonding authority, a critical step in building new facilities to accommodate growing enrollment and research activities.

Plus, Madden always seemed to approach his work with the good of the university and students top of mind. An editorial board member recalls him taking time to patiently explain complex facility plans and their financing to Iowa State Daily student reporters.

A nod of appreciation also goes to university President Wendy Wintersteen, who saw the wisdom of naming the Warren Madden Building in honor of a staff member's contributions to the university, Ames and Iowa, rather than the familiar practice of rewarding the donor who writes the biggest check.

– Des Moines Register Opinion staff

A weekly salute to good things happening in our communities

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Opinion: A rose to Warren Madden, whose 50-year career continues to shape Iowa State