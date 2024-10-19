What channel is Iowa State football vs UCF on today? TV schedule for Week 8 game

Looking to keep this magical start going, No. 12 Iowa State hosts Central Florida on Saturday night inside Jack Trice Stadium. Fox Sports 1 will televise the 6:30 p.m. CT game.

The Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) are riding high after last week's 28-16 road win at West Virginia, which cemented Iowa State's first 6-0 start since 1938. Saturday will mark the Cyclones' first football meeting against UCF as conference foes.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are free-falling after a 3-0 start. UCF has dropped consecutive games to Colorado, Florida and Cincinnati while failing to reach 14 points in the previous two. Last week's 19-13 loss to Cincinnati saw UCF make a quarterback change, going from Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson to Miami transfer Jacurri Brown.

Here's how to watch the Iowa State vs. UCF game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Watch Iowa State football vs. UCF live on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Iowa State vs UCF on today?

TV: FS1

Livestream: Fubo (free trial) and Fox Sports Live

Iowa State vs. UCF will broadcast nationally on FS1 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Trent Rush and Spencer Tillman will call the game from the booth at Jack Trice Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Iowa State vs UCF time today

Date: Saturday, October 19

Start time: 6:30 p.m. (CT)

The Iowa State vs. UCF game starts at 6:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

Iowa State vs UCF predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 1 8

Moneyline: Iowa State -600, UCF +425

Spread: Iowa State -13.5

O/U: 49.5

Iowa State football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota, (W, 21-3)

vs. North Dakota, (W, 21-3) Sept. 7: at Iowa, (W, 20-19)

at Iowa, (W, 20-19) Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State, (W, 52-7)

vs. Arkansas State, (W, 52-7) Sept. 28: at Houston, (W, 20-0)

at Houston, (W, 20-0) Oct. 5: vs. Baylor, (W, 43-21)

vs. Baylor, (W, 43-21) Oct. 12: at West Virginia, (W, 28-16)

at West Virginia, (W, 28-16) Oct. 19: vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m.

vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2: vs. Texas Tech

vs. Texas Tech Nov. 9: at Kansas

at Kansas Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati

vs. Cincinnati Nov. 23: at Utah

at Utah Nov. 30: vs. Kansas State

vs. Kansas State Record: 6-0

