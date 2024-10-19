Open in App
    What channel is Iowa State football vs UCF on today? TV schedule for Week 8 game

    By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tpdWF_0wDQXk0F00

    Looking to keep this magical start going, No. 12 Iowa State hosts Central Florida on Saturday night inside Jack Trice Stadium. Fox Sports 1 will televise the 6:30 p.m. CT game.

    The Cyclones (6-0, 3-0 Big 12 Conference) are riding high after last week's 28-16 road win at West Virginia, which cemented Iowa State's first 6-0 start since 1938. Saturday will mark the Cyclones' first football meeting against UCF as conference foes.

    Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are free-falling after a 3-0 start. UCF has dropped consecutive games to Colorado, Florida and Cincinnati while failing to reach 14 points in the previous two. Last week's 19-13 loss to Cincinnati saw UCF make a quarterback change, going from Arkansas transfer KJ Jefferson to Miami transfer Jacurri Brown.

    More: Iowa State vs UCF football score today: Live updates, highlights from Week 8 game

    Here's how to watch the Iowa State vs. UCF game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Iowa State football vs. UCF live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Iowa State vs UCF on today?

    TV: FS1

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial) and Fox Sports Live

    Iowa State vs. UCF will broadcast nationally on FS1 in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Trent Rush and Spencer Tillman will call the game from the booth at Jack Trice Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Iowa State vs UCF time today

    Date: Saturday, October 19

    Start time: 6:30 p.m. (CT)

    The Iowa State vs. UCF game starts at 6:30 p.m. from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

    Iowa State vs UCF predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 1 8

    Moneyline: Iowa State -600, UCF +425

    Spread: Iowa State -13.5

    O/U: 49.5

    Iowa State football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota, (W, 21-3)
    • Sept. 7: at Iowa, (W, 20-19)
    • Sept. 21: vs. Arkansas State, (W, 52-7)
    • Sept. 28: at Houston, (W, 20-0)
    • Oct. 5: vs. Baylor, (W, 43-21)
    • Oct. 12: at West Virginia, (W, 28-16)
    • Oct. 19: vs. UCF, 6:30 p.m.
    • Nov. 2: vs. Texas Tech
    • Nov. 9: at Kansas
    • Nov. 16: vs. Cincinnati
    • Nov. 23: at Utah
    • Nov. 30: vs. Kansas State
    • Record: 6-0

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Dargan Southard is a sports trending reporter and covers Iowa athletics for the Des Moines Register and HawkCentral.com. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: What channel is Iowa State football vs UCF on today? TV schedule for Week 8 game

