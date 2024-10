Watch news conference on Perry High School shooting report

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation held a news conference to discuss the findings in a summary report of the fatal Perry High School shooting.

The news conference was held the day after Dallas County Attorney Jeannine Ritchie released a summarized version of findings from DCI's investigation into the Jan. 4 shooting at Perry High School that left a student, the school's principal and the shooter dead.

Armed with a pump-action shotgun, revolver, knife and an improvised explosive device, 17-year-old Dylan Butler shot and killed sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff, 11 ; fatally wounded Principal Dan Marburger, 56 ; and wounded four other students and two other school staff members before taking his own life.

No charges will be filed in the case, Ritchie announced Thursday.

Ritchie said in the report that Butler "acted alone in planning and carrying out the events" and no one "knowingly provided him with fundamental support or resources before or during the event on that day."

She said investigators could not determine where Butler obtained the shotgun, which he used to fire 23 shots, though it's believed it was stolen from outside his home. The revolver he carried was "unsecured" in his home and "accessible to Butler," Ritchie said.

"The evidence confirms this was not a spontaneous act but rather the product of significant preparation and planning," the report said. "The evidence suggests the shooting victims appear to have been chosen based on immediate availability and were not specifically targeted. The investigation determined Butler likely displayed warning signs that were unrecognized or unreported."

