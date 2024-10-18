'Absolute hero': Perry principal distracted school shooter, saved lives, authorities say

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger "saved lives" when he confronted the shooter during the Jan. 4 shooting at the school, Stephan Bayens, Iowa Department of Public Safety commissioner, said Friday.

Marburger was shot twice as he confronted 17-year-old Dylan Butler, according to a summary of findings from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation report that Dallas County Attorney Jeannine Ritchie released Thursday. Butler killed Ahmir Jolliff, 11, fatally wounded Marburger, 56, and wounded six others before killing himself.

Marburger died from his injuries 10 days after the shooting.

In the days after the shooting, authorities called Marburger a hero who “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way to protect his students.”

But few details were released about his actions during the shooting, until Ritchie and Bayens issued their comments this week.

"He was an absolute hero," Bayens said at a news conference Friday to discuss the school shooting investigation.

How did Dan Marburger save lives in the Perry High School shooting?

At 7:35 a.m., Butler started shooting in the commons area at Perry High School, according to Ritchie's report. Within 24 seconds he shot and killed Jolliff, a sixth grader at Perry Middle School who was there for breakfast for the first day back after winter break, Ritchie wrote. Butler also shot Marburger and wounded four other students, according to Ritchie.

Butler chose his victims in a random and "indiscriminate" manner, Ritchie wrote. Bayens said that Marburger distracted Butler by saying, "Dylan, don't do it. Dylan, let's talk."

"Every time he called that name out, the shooter heard his name, he looked and turned toward the sound. And when he did that, it diverted his attention from who he was intending to shoot," Bayens said.

Marburger retreated from where he was after he was shot. Butler continued moving through the school, firing at staff members and into classrooms, Ritchie wrote, injuring two other staff members. Fifteen students and staff members sheltered in "safe and secure places" throughout the school, according to Ritchie.

"Each time Principal Marburger called that name out, and diverted that attention, it bought those students another two seconds, another three seconds, another five seconds," Bayens said. "When we talk about school shootings, those sorts of seconds matter. In this case they did matter, and it made sure that those kids got out of that commons area, around the corner and off to safety."

One minute and 40 seconds after the shooting started, Marburger was near an exit, but he confronted Butler again and urged him to stop, Ritchie wrote.

"Butler, responded by shooting Principal Marburger," Ritchie wrote. "This was the last shot to strike a victim. Critically injured, Principal Marburger exited the school on his own accord."

Butler shot himself about three minutes later.

Mandy Myers, Perry Education Association’s president, said the findings of the report confirmed that Marburger acted heroically.

"Mr. Marburger acted as a hero and most likely saved countless lives," Myers said in a statement. "We commend our first responders for their swift and heroic efforts. We also want to give special recognition to the many educators who bravely did what they do daily in the face of danger: take care of the students in their care, sheltering in place, and escorting and even carrying students to safety.”

Marburger, a beloved principal and dad, always planned to be a teacher

Marburger worked in the Perry Community School District for almost 30 years, starting as an associate principal in 1995, and then as principal in 1997. In 1995 he told the Perry Chief, "I always knew I'd be a teacher."

“I had great teachers I wanted to be like,” said Marburger, who taught social studies at East Central High and then middle school computer skills for two years.

He also taught physical education and had been an athletic director and middle school administrator. Marburger said he especially enjoyed teaching history, as well as coaching.

Marburger became a beloved figure in Perry. In interviews before his death, he said he was a B-average student who participated in sports. But his students said he always saw the best in them.

Students and residents lined streets in 8-degree temperatures on Jan. 16 to watch Marburger's casket move from the Des Moines hospital where he died to a Perry funeral home.

No charges to be filed in Perry school shooting; the shooter 'acted alone,' summary finds

“He was there to uplift you or any student no matter what they did. He loved every student," Carlos Monzon, who was a Perry High sophomore, said at the time. "Even if you did bad, he’d be there to offer support to be better.”

His wife, Elizabeth Marburger, said at his funeral that he loved his family unconditionally.

“It’s the only kind of love Dan gave,” Elizabeth Marburger said in January. “Forty-three years ago in eighth grade, I became the recipient of that love. It just doesn’t seem like long ago.”

Their daughter Claire Marburger was a standout basketball player who grew up around Perry basketball. Elizabeth Marburger was known for keeping score at Jays' basketball games. For three years Claire Marburger served as the head coach of the Perry girls basketball team.

At his funeral his daughter called her father a "hero" and spoke about his love for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago White Sox. Her father acted heroically, but at his funeral his daughter wanted people to know that to her he was just "Dad."

“Of all the sports and activities to be a fan of, Dad was the biggest and most dedicated fan to the five of us kids,” Claire Marburger said at his funeral.

Perry honors Principal Dan Marburger after his death

Perry named the gym after Marburger in May, announcing it would inscribe "Dan Marburger Court" on the basketball team's hardwood. The current high school opened in 2002, and the building meant the world to Dan Marburger from the moment it opened, his wife said in the spring.

“There’s just been so many fond memories in this building that outweigh one horrible memory,” Elizabeth Marburger said at the time.

In July, Drake University posthumously awarded Marburger an Iowa Character Award , which highlights "Iowa's role models."

"Dan believed all students deserve access to high-quality education and supported each student who walked through his halls. He felt that everyone had value and purpose," a news release announcing the award said. "Dan saved numerous lives during an active shooter event on Jan. 4, 2024, at Perry High School. His selflessness that day is perhaps the biggest example of Dan's character and his love for his students and the Perry community."

Earlier this month, Hometown Heritage, a Perry-based archive of stories, photographs and interviews about life in small-town America, inducted Marburger into its Wall of Witnesses, which honors influential Perry residents.

