Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Des Moines Register

    Thousands flock to the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, praise Winterset's charm

    By Kyle Werner, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    Thousands of visitors filled the streets of Winterset Saturday for the city's annual Covered Bridge Festival as a cool breeze tossed colorful autumn leaves along the downtown square.

    Each year, local residents, fans of Clint Eastwood's classic "The Bridges of Madison County" film and out-of-towners make their way to Winterset's chocked-full downtown to celebrate one of the central parts of the county's identity: its famous covered bridges.

    "We've gone back to our roots this year," Madison County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amara Huffine told the Register. "Covered Bridge Festival started as a pioneer-type festival, so I'm hoping that we'll just kind of bring back the joy and the nostalgia of this festival."

    The festival, which began in 1970, was started by residents who loved their town and the culture of Madison County's covered bridges. The original festival had crafts and handmade goods that showcased local artisans, something that has stuck.

    "Those people understood that we have a unique setting, and they understood that it's good to have people come to your community, and we love showing off because we're set up for it," Winterset Mayor Tom Leners said.

    Now, Civil War reenactments, antique tractor rides, blacksmithing and wood carving and other blasts from the past are all part of the festival.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RGN0_0w4h99kN00

    "It's a communitywide, countywide initiative to really spotlight the assets of Madison County, as well as the beauty of the trees changing colors," Huffine said.

    This year's festival comes as the six covered bridges in and around Winterset are in disrepair , and repairs are projected to cost millions. A portion of the gate proceeds will go to the Covered Bridge Association, which works on restoration and upkeep of the bridges.

    "This not only supports our community, but it supports the historic bridges," Huffine said. "We understand how much of an asset they are."

    More: Bridges of Madison County, immortalized by a love story, could be lost without major repair

    Vendors offer coffee, crafts, pastries and local treasures

    Over 100 vendors lined the city's historic downtown, serving up hot coffee, treats, wine slushies and a variety of lunch options.

    Petite Café, one of Winterset's few coffee shops, has been a vendor at the festival since 2017.

    "We love being a local business and bringing something special to the covered bridge festival," said Naomi Hupton, the owner of Petite Café and roastery Pammel Park Coffee. "We love talking to people and hearing all about why they're visiting and if it's their first time, or if they've been here before."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6YaL_0w4h99kN00

    Hupton's cafe offers unusual brews such as the maple cinnamon latte and the pumpkin spice cold brew, as well as pastries such as the Nutella and pistachio croissant and the chocolate caramel chunk cookie.

    Bakery Unlimited, which made the top 10 donut shops list from USA Today , was selling its signature red delicious fritters.

    Dozens of vendors selling crafts, antiques, handmade pottery and other treasures occupied the outside of the square. According to Huffine, they were required to meet a 50% handmade requirement for their goods.

    Local artisans including Robin Paul of the art studio Madhaüs Gallery and out-towner potter Bob Kling offered one-of-a-kind goods.

    More: What to know about the famous covered bridges of Madison County, endangered by old age

    Covered Bridge Festival raises money, awareness for bridges in need of repair

    The six Madison County bridges – Imes, Cutler-Donahue, Holliwell, Roseman, Cedar and Hogback – attract over 50,000 tourists a year. Other attractions in Winterset, including the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum and Clark's Tower, also benefit the city.

    According to Huffine, the festival makes around $100,000 annually. This year, she expects upward of 30,000 people to crowd Winterset's square.

    The biggest crowd ever "was probably 25,000," Huffine said, and she's hoping for 25,000 to 30,000 this year in light of the good weather.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8zCW_0w4h99kN00

    Festival-goers have the chance to go on a tour of each of the bridges and also can donate money to preserve the bridges and allow future tours.

    "You always get people wanting to come see the bridges," Hupton said. "But it also it takes a lot to maintain them."

    Donations can be made online at www.desmoinesfoundation.org/MadisonCountyCoveredBridge . Or make out checks to the Greater Madison County Community Foundation, with "Covered Bridge Preservation" in the memo line. Mail checks to 1217 N. 6th Ave., Suite 3, Winterset, IA 50723.

    The Covered Bridge Festival embodies Winterset's small-town culture

    The festival acts as a homecoming for many Winterset natives who see old friends and reconnect with their roots.

    Other visitors are drawn to the historic aspects of small-town Iowa.

    "We have all kinds of people just looking at the architecture," Leners said. "You see people taking pictures of buildings or people taking pictures of the courthouse."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oippM_0w4h99kN00

    Festival first-timer Henry Gold, a Massachusetts native and a senior at Grinnell College, found Winterset and the festival warm and welcoming.

    "It's really the first small town in Iowa that I've been to, other than Grinnell," Gold said. "It just it feels very like warm... there's definitely like a fall theme."

    Leners, who has lived in Winterset since 1983, is proud of the sense of community the festival brings to the city and central Iowa.

    "I have a sense of pride," Leners said. "We're all having a great time together... We truly are better off when we can come together and enjoy ourselves."

    The 2025 Covered Bridge Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 12.

    Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Thousands flock to the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, praise Winterset's charm

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Reva
    1d ago
    Our town gets taken over during the festival, but it's fun and they always have good food
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/12/2024)
    High School On SI2 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena22 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Fans Rush to Defend the Amount Taylor Swift Just Donated to Hurricane Relief Efforts
    Parade5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber6 days ago
    Tupelo Man Charged by Oxford PD with Molesting a Child
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King25 days ago
    Heavy Frost & Freeze Possible Across North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota
    Angry Ben14 hours ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy