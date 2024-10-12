Thousands flock to the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, praise Winterset's charm

Thousands of visitors filled the streets of Winterset Saturday for the city's annual Covered Bridge Festival as a cool breeze tossed colorful autumn leaves along the downtown square.

Each year, local residents, fans of Clint Eastwood's classic "The Bridges of Madison County" film and out-of-towners make their way to Winterset's chocked-full downtown to celebrate one of the central parts of the county's identity: its famous covered bridges.

"We've gone back to our roots this year," Madison County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amara Huffine told the Register. "Covered Bridge Festival started as a pioneer-type festival, so I'm hoping that we'll just kind of bring back the joy and the nostalgia of this festival."

The festival, which began in 1970, was started by residents who loved their town and the culture of Madison County's covered bridges. The original festival had crafts and handmade goods that showcased local artisans, something that has stuck.

"Those people understood that we have a unique setting, and they understood that it's good to have people come to your community, and we love showing off because we're set up for it," Winterset Mayor Tom Leners said.

Now, Civil War reenactments, antique tractor rides, blacksmithing and wood carving and other blasts from the past are all part of the festival.

"It's a communitywide, countywide initiative to really spotlight the assets of Madison County, as well as the beauty of the trees changing colors," Huffine said.

This year's festival comes as the six covered bridges in and around Winterset are in disrepair , and repairs are projected to cost millions. A portion of the gate proceeds will go to the Covered Bridge Association, which works on restoration and upkeep of the bridges.

"This not only supports our community, but it supports the historic bridges," Huffine said. "We understand how much of an asset they are."

More: Bridges of Madison County, immortalized by a love story, could be lost without major repair

Vendors offer coffee, crafts, pastries and local treasures

Over 100 vendors lined the city's historic downtown, serving up hot coffee, treats, wine slushies and a variety of lunch options.

Petite Café, one of Winterset's few coffee shops, has been a vendor at the festival since 2017.

"We love being a local business and bringing something special to the covered bridge festival," said Naomi Hupton, the owner of Petite Café and roastery Pammel Park Coffee. "We love talking to people and hearing all about why they're visiting and if it's their first time, or if they've been here before."

Hupton's cafe offers unusual brews such as the maple cinnamon latte and the pumpkin spice cold brew, as well as pastries such as the Nutella and pistachio croissant and the chocolate caramel chunk cookie.

Bakery Unlimited, which made the top 10 donut shops list from USA Today , was selling its signature red delicious fritters.

Dozens of vendors selling crafts, antiques, handmade pottery and other treasures occupied the outside of the square. According to Huffine, they were required to meet a 50% handmade requirement for their goods.

Local artisans including Robin Paul of the art studio Madhaüs Gallery and out-towner potter Bob Kling offered one-of-a-kind goods.

More: What to know about the famous covered bridges of Madison County, endangered by old age

Covered Bridge Festival raises money, awareness for bridges in need of repair

The six Madison County bridges – Imes, Cutler-Donahue, Holliwell, Roseman, Cedar and Hogback – attract over 50,000 tourists a year. Other attractions in Winterset, including the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum and Clark's Tower, also benefit the city.

According to Huffine, the festival makes around $100,000 annually. This year, she expects upward of 30,000 people to crowd Winterset's square.

The biggest crowd ever "was probably 25,000," Huffine said, and she's hoping for 25,000 to 30,000 this year in light of the good weather.

Festival-goers have the chance to go on a tour of each of the bridges and also can donate money to preserve the bridges and allow future tours.

"You always get people wanting to come see the bridges," Hupton said. "But it also it takes a lot to maintain them."

Donations can be made online at www.desmoinesfoundation.org/MadisonCountyCoveredBridge . Or make out checks to the Greater Madison County Community Foundation, with "Covered Bridge Preservation" in the memo line. Mail checks to 1217 N. 6th Ave., Suite 3, Winterset, IA 50723.

The Covered Bridge Festival embodies Winterset's small-town culture

The festival acts as a homecoming for many Winterset natives who see old friends and reconnect with their roots.

Other visitors are drawn to the historic aspects of small-town Iowa.

"We have all kinds of people just looking at the architecture," Leners said. "You see people taking pictures of buildings or people taking pictures of the courthouse."

Festival first-timer Henry Gold, a Massachusetts native and a senior at Grinnell College, found Winterset and the festival warm and welcoming.

"It's really the first small town in Iowa that I've been to, other than Grinnell," Gold said. "It just it feels very like warm... there's definitely like a fall theme."

Leners, who has lived in Winterset since 1983, is proud of the sense of community the festival brings to the city and central Iowa.

"I have a sense of pride," Leners said. "We're all having a great time together... We truly are better off when we can come together and enjoy ourselves."

The 2025 Covered Bridge Festival is set for Saturday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 12.

Kyle Werner is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at kwerner@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Thousands flock to the Madison County Covered Bridge Festival, praise Winterset's charm