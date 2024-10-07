Perry Lutheran Homes receives Prairie Meadows grant for Meals on Wheels program

Perry Lutheran Homes recently announced that it has been awarded a Community Betterment Grant from Prairie Meadows. This funding support will significantly enhance the ability to serve more elders through the expansion of the Meals on Wheels program, ensuring that more seniors in the community have access to nutritious meals and personal care.

“At Prairie Meadows, we are dedicated to transforming the lives of central Iowans. We are proud to support Perry Lutheran Homes Meals on Wheels program and many other projects in our community,” said Julie Stewart, Prairie Meadows Senior Vice President of Community Relations.

The Prairie Meadows grant, totaling $95,000, will allow Perry Lutheran Homes to increase the number of meal recipients, improve delivery logistics, and enhance community engagement through the Meals on Wheels program. To support the expansion of service, these funds are being used for additional delivery vehicles, supplies such as trays and insulated bags to ensure meals remain hot during delivery, as well as to enhance volunteer and community outreach efforts. This will allow Perry Lutheran Homes to better serve seniors who may otherwise feel isolated. This funding comes at a crucial time as demand for meal services continues to rise, particularly among vulnerable populations who rely on the program, not only for nutritious meals, but also for social interaction and a sense of community.

“Our Meals on Wheels program plays a vital role in combating food insecurity among seniors in Perry and the surrounding areas. Ensuring home-bound older adults have nutritious meals is something that needs the support of our community and additional partners, Like Prairie Meadows,” said Lynette Groenenboom, Perry Lutheran Homes Director of Development. “With the support from Prairie Meadows, we can ensure that more seniors receive the nutritious meals they need, along with the warmth and companionship, and connection to community that comes with our delivery service team and volunteers.”

Perry Lutheran Homes has been a pillar of support for seniors in the community, providing quality care, services, and advocacy for nearly 70 years. The Meals on Wheels program is just one of the many ways Perry Lutheran Homes strives to improve the quality of life for our older friends and neighbors.

If you or someone you know who lives in northern Dallas County could benefit from regular, nutritious meals and friendly visits, contact Gina Kokemuller at gkokemuller@PerryLutheranHomes.org or 515-465-5316. Learn more about the Meals on Wheels program on Perry Lutheran Homes website at perrylutheranhomes.org/services/meals-on-wheels/

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Perry Lutheran Homes receives Prairie Meadows grant for Meals on Wheels program