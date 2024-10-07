Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Des Moines Register

    Iowa State was 5-0 in 1980. Let's take a walk down memory lane about what was popular then

    By Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    For the first time since 1980 and only the fifth time ever, the Iowa State Cyclone football team is 5-0, after beating the Baylor Bears 43-21 on Saturday.

    We know how good that 5-0 feeling is in 2024, but what was it like in 1980?

    Don't worry, we've got you covered with this throwback.

    Throwing it back to the 1980 Cyclones

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ky84W_0vxbUUP400

    It's Sept. 29, 1980, in a brisk Iowa City as fans cover the streets in cardinal and gold, ready to face the black and gold on the field. A 10-7 victory for ISU makes the crowd go wild — the Clones are on a winning streak.

    A 31-7 win against Kansas State two weeks later gave ISU its iconic 5-0 spot and No. 19 AP poll ranking, with Coach Donnie Duncan leading the team.

    The starting quarterback in 1980 was No. 18, John Quinn, but it was Dwayne Crutchfield, running back from Ohio, who Iowa State said led to team to its 5-0 and top 20 national ranking. In '82, No. 45 Crutchfield was a third round NFL draft pick by the Jets.

    Some other starters in 1980 were Dean Johnson, a tight end who also made it to the NFL. Jack Seabrooke was a second starting running back and starting offensive linemen were players like Ted Clapper, Jim Meyer and others. Mark Carlson and Joel Jensen were a couple of ISU's starting linebackers at the time.

    What was pop culture like in 1980, the last time Iowa State was 5-0?

    But what was the celebration like in 1980? What was the song of the year and who was president at the time?

    Forty-four years ago, the last time Iowa State was 5-0, Jimmy Carter was president and Blondie's iconic "Call Me," was ruling the radio, according to Billboard . "Sailing" by Christopher Cross won the Grammy Award for Record of The Year and Song of The Year.

    "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was dominating the box offices and "Dallas" and "M*A*S*H" were some top TV hits.

    You probably remember curly, frizzy hair and the rise of punk-rock fashion. Track suits and leg warmers were some of the preppy trends. (Cardinal and gold has always been in style.)

    Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR .

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State was 5-0 in 1980. Let's take a walk down memory lane about what was popular then

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Iowa State football: See which former Cyclones players stood out in Week 5 of NFL season
    The Des Moines Register1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today17 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch6 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    What's the richest city in Iowa? See what Census data says
    The Des Moines Register2 days ago
    The best Meatballs in Illinois are here in Schaumburg.
    Chicago Food King9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Pipeline vs. farmer: Iowa Supreme Court to decide if Summit has right to access farmland
    The Des Moines Register7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy