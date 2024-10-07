Iowa State was 5-0 in 1980. Let's take a walk down memory lane about what was popular then

For the first time since 1980 and only the fifth time ever, the Iowa State Cyclone football team is 5-0, after beating the Baylor Bears 43-21 on Saturday.

We know how good that 5-0 feeling is in 2024, but what was it like in 1980?

Don't worry, we've got you covered with this throwback.

Throwing it back to the 1980 Cyclones

It's Sept. 29, 1980, in a brisk Iowa City as fans cover the streets in cardinal and gold, ready to face the black and gold on the field. A 10-7 victory for ISU makes the crowd go wild — the Clones are on a winning streak.

A 31-7 win against Kansas State two weeks later gave ISU its iconic 5-0 spot and No. 19 AP poll ranking, with Coach Donnie Duncan leading the team.

The starting quarterback in 1980 was No. 18, John Quinn, but it was Dwayne Crutchfield, running back from Ohio, who Iowa State said led to team to its 5-0 and top 20 national ranking. In '82, No. 45 Crutchfield was a third round NFL draft pick by the Jets.

Some other starters in 1980 were Dean Johnson, a tight end who also made it to the NFL. Jack Seabrooke was a second starting running back and starting offensive linemen were players like Ted Clapper, Jim Meyer and others. Mark Carlson and Joel Jensen were a couple of ISU's starting linebackers at the time.

What was pop culture like in 1980, the last time Iowa State was 5-0?

But what was the celebration like in 1980? What was the song of the year and who was president at the time?

Forty-four years ago, the last time Iowa State was 5-0, Jimmy Carter was president and Blondie's iconic "Call Me," was ruling the radio, according to Billboard . "Sailing" by Christopher Cross won the Grammy Award for Record of The Year and Song of The Year.

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" was dominating the box offices and "Dallas" and "M*A*S*H" were some top TV hits.

You probably remember curly, frizzy hair and the rise of punk-rock fashion. Track suits and leg warmers were some of the preppy trends. (Cardinal and gold has always been in style.)

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State was 5-0 in 1980. Let's take a walk down memory lane about what was popular then