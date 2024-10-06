Welcome to your newly redesigned and expanded Des Moines Sunday Register

Welcome to your expanded and redesigned Sunday edition!

The Des Moines Register news staff strives to produce a timely, accurate and engaging news report every day. But the Sunday edition remains a place where you'll find some of our best work, from in-depth investigations to compelling storytelling.

It's the edition with our largest circulation in the Des Moines metro and across Iowa. And as opposed to the midweek rush of work and school, Sunday is when many families have more time to spend reading the paper.

But even those things we prize need a refresh now and then, and this expanded edition delivers more of what you consistently tell us you value most: local news. You'll find five new pages in the A and Metro & Iowa sections filled with news and features about people and places in the Des Moines metro and Iowa.

Here's a quick walk-through of the changes, from front to back, of what you'll find in today's edition and can expect each week:

The front page

It will feature one exclusive story presented with bold, high-end design. Today's story, by growth and development reporter Addison Lathers, examines how old age is threatening some of the most beloved, iconic structures in Iowa, the famous covered bridges of Madison County , and leaders don't know how they'll get the money to repair them.

Connections

You'll hear from me or a pinch-hitting editor each week on this page, and we'll also introduce you to one of our staff members. You'll also find helpful information about how to make the most of your subscription, from how to submit a letter to the editor or access the eEdition to where to find additional puzzles or comics online.

Meet the staff: Des Moines Register reporter Addison Lathers tracks Des Moines metro development

Community

This page, on 10A today, will always deliver a news story focused on a Des Moines metro community, plus a look at upcoming local events.

Today, Phillip Sitter, who covers Des Moines' western suburbs, reports on conversion of a former hotel on Hickman Road in Clive into apartments, The McCoy at 8035 , and the potential for similar conversions around the metro.

As for upcoming events: It's not often you can see NBA teams play in Iowa. Tickets are still available to see the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

Around the state

Each week, a page will be dedicated to news from around the state and region, on 12A today. Many Iowans grew up in small towns, then moved elsewhere in Iowa for college or jobs, or have friends and relatives spread across the state. This page helps address the high interest in state news.

Sports

Each week our Sports cover, on 1B, will feature an exclusive enterprise story or feature beyond our usual news coverage of the Cyclones, Hawkeyes and high school sports.

This week, sports enterprise and features reporter Tommy Birch catches up with Kyle Orton , the Southeast Polk High School quarterback who went on to star at Purdue and played parts of nine seasons in the NFL. Now, he's back at his high school alma mater as a volunteer assistant.

Inspiration

On 4C today, this may be my personal favorite among the new pages. Each week, we'll bring you a story about a person or group doing inspiring things in their community.

This week, social justice reporter Amanda Tugade writes about Luis Luján , a Des Moines resident and native of Muscatine who operates Nos Books, an independent online bookstore that offers a diverse collection intended to reflect readers' "lives, their families, their cultures and their curiosities," whether someone is Latino, Arabic or Korean.

The page also features a "rose" from our editorial board , providing a weekly salute to good things happening in our communities, and a praise-offering letter from a reader .

More: We're looking for your inspiring stories of thanks and Iowa pride

From the archives

The appreciation voiced by many of you about our coverage of the Register's 175th anniversary in July reminded me that lots of Iowans are interested in local and state history.

We'll feed that appetite each week with a serving of stories and photos from Des Moines Register archives published on that exact date. For example, today's page, 5C, includes news of the opening of Iowa's first Krispy Kreme, in Clive, on Oct. 6, 1999.

Classified ads

As we added pages, we tried to keep most standing pages and sections in the same familiar places. But classified ads, from open jobs to professional services to farmland for sale, and public notices have moved to the back of Metro & Iowa, starting on 13C today.

Business

The business pages can now be found in section F, behind the Opinion pages. Today's Business cover, 5F, includes stories from jobs and economy reporter Kevin Baskins looking at the generational leadership changes at the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and at the economic outlook of Iowa's top business leaders.

Weekend Exclusive

Plus, you're receiving an entirely new section, the 8-page Weekend Exclusive! It will be packed each week will stories on such high-interest topics as the economy, environment, health, travel and retirement.

I hope you'll enjoy these additions to your Sunday edition. As always, I welcome your comments and suggestions.

Carol Hunter is the Register’s executive editor. She wants to hear your questions , story ideas or concerns at 515-284-8545, chunter@registermedia.com , or on Twitter: @carolhunter.

