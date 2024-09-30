Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Des Moines Register

    Iowans to vote on changes to the constitution about voter age, citizenship. What to know:

    By Sabine Martin, Des Moines Register,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UGZ5d_0vocPjnU00

    Iowans will decide this November if the legal voting age and language around citizenship should be changed in the state constitution.

    The proposed changes are one of two constitutional amendments that Iowans will see on their Nov. 5 ballot. Another amendment, if passed, sets a plan if an Iowa governor dies, leaves or is removed from office.

    In the past, some constitutional amendments in Iowa have been widely disputed, such as the 2022 vote to add the right “to keep and bear arms” in the state constitution.

    Here’s what you need to know about the proposed amendment to the state’s voting age and citizenship language.

    How does the voting age amendment affect Iowans?

    The amendment proposes reducing the voting age from 21 to 18 years old to align with the language of the U.S. Constitution. It would replace Section 1 of Article II of the Iowa Constitution.

    States are already required to follow the federal voting age law of 18 years old, which was established in the 26th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in 1971. Todd Pettys, a University of Iowa law professor and constitutional law expert, said.

    “As a practical matter, it’s not going to change anything,” Pettys said. “Since the federal Constitution says that in all the elections in this country the voting age is 18, Iowa never got the power to say otherwise.”

    The measure also proposes changing the language at the beginning of the amendment from “Every citizen of the United States” to “Only a citizen of the United States.”

    Why is Iowa considering a change now?

    Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who leads the Committee on State Government that sponsored the amendment, said the language change will modernize the state constitution.

    Voting by people who are not U.S. citizens, which is illegal according to U.S. law , has been a top concern among Republican lawmakers for the upcoming election. Data shows that voting by non-citizens is a rare occurrence .

    "I don't think Iowans are in support of allowing illegal aliens to vote in our election, and I think they are excited about that opportunity to enshrine that in the constitution," Schultz said.

    The amendment also clarifies in the Iowa Constitution that 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the next general election can vote in the primary election.

    What does the constitutional amendment say?

    The proposed amendment states : “Only a citizen of the United States of the age of eighteen years, who shall have been a resident of this state for such period of time as shall be provided by law and of the county in which the citizen claims the citizen's vote for such period of time as shall be provided by law, shall be entitled to vote at all elections which are authorized by law. However, for purposes of a primary election, a United States citizen must be at least eighteen years of age as of the next general election following the primary election. The required periods of residence shall not exceed six months in this state and sixty days in the county.”

    How is the Iowa Constitution amended?

    Voters have the last say on Nov. 5 if the state’s constitution will be altered, but the process to amend it starts years before.

    A constitutional amendment must be approved by two consecutive two-year sessions of the Iowa Legislature before it is on the ballot.

    The notice of the amendment must also be published in Iowa newspapers to inform voters about the legislature's actions.

    “This publication requires a way of trying to make sure that voters know that the legislature has started down this amendment path, and if you don't like it, get up and vote and say so,” Pettys said.

    After all of these procedures, the amendment goes on the ballot to be approved with an up-or-down vote that has to meet a simple majority.

    Sabine Martin covers politics for the Register. She can be reached by email at sabine.martin@gannett.com or by phone at (515) 284-8132. Follow her on X at @sabinefmartin.

    This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowans to vote on changes to the constitution about voter age, citizenship. What to know:

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 88
    Add a Comment
    Josh Declerck
    1d ago
    For all you idiots that cannot read or comprehend.The voting age change will do nothing because they all can already vote.The article stated that very clearly
    alfred crosson
    1d ago
    you can be drafted into a war at 18 and you poptarts are crying about factories? make that make sense.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Oldest Human DNA Has Been Found—It’s From Exactly Where You’d Expect
    William Saint Val5 days ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja13 hours ago
    What Was Iowa Called Before it Became a State?
    eastcoasttraveller.com10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Restaurant inspection update: Four Iowa eateries temporarily suspend service
    Iowa Capital Dispatch5 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Iowa high school football computer rankings (9/30/2024)
    High School On SI1 day ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson21 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute17 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Ex-MAGA Voters Fear Trump’s ‘Really Evil, Dark Path’ In Scathing New Ads
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    AHL hockey: Three takeaways from the Iowa Wild's media day ahead of season opener
    The Des Moines Register2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Verizon says service is restored after outage left thousands of phones in SOS mode
    The Des Moines Register2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy