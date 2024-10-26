Jarrett Stidham's experience helps guide rookie Bo Nix as backup quarterback for Denver Broncos | NFL Insider

Broncos quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix look downfield before throwing the ball as fellow quarter Zach Wilson waits his turn during OTA’s at the Centura Health Training Center on Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

In 2019, Jarrett Stidham was New England’s backup quarterback behind Tom Brady. So, what in the world was the rookie going to tell the legend during meetings?

“With Tom, that was his 20th year in the system, so I just kind of sat there and I didn’t say much,’’ Stidham said.

The following year, Stidham was the Patriots backup to Cam Newton, who in 2015 was the NFL’s MVP with Carolina. Again, it wasn’t as if Stidham was suggesting much to a veteran quarterback.

In 2022, Stidham was the backup in Las Vegas to Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr, then in his ninth season. Stidham said he was able to tell Carr initially about head coach Josh McDaniels’ offense since he previously had been the offensive coordinator with the Patriots. But it wasn’t like he was serving as any sort of mentor.

Then last year, Stidham on the Broncos was the backup to another perennial Pro Bowl selection in Russell Wilson.

Flash forward to this season, and it’s a completely different scenario for Stidham. He is the backup to rookie Bo Nix, but Denver coach Sean Payton said he has been a key resource in the quarterback room.

“Under Russ, Derek, Cam, Tom and those guys, they had been in the league for so long that they kind of had their own process, their own routine,’’ Stidham said. “If it fit into my routine great, and if it didn’t, they kind of did their thing and I did my thing. Whereas this year, (with Nix), I feel like we’re both kind on the same routine. … I’ve watched those (veteran quarterbacks) and saw what I can take from their routine and now I’m trying to help Bo as much as I can.”

Stidham has started four games, but he has seen plenty in his six-year NFL career. After Stidham was beaten out by Nix in the preseason to be the starter, he shifted to a support role for the rookie from Oregon.

“Very (valuable),’’ Payton said of Stidham’s role in working with Nix as the Broncos enter Sunday’s game against the Panthers at Empower Field at Mile High. “I think there’s a real good demeanor, a calming demeanor (with Stidham’s) experience… (Nix was) leaving a college offense and you tweak so many of these things that Jarrett has seen. Whether it’s read progression, footwork.”

The Broncos have as their third-string quarterback Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft by the New York Jets and started 33 games for them while mostly struggling during his first three seasons. Wilson also has been said to have provided some important advice to Nix.

Stidham, though, has benefited by having worked with four quarterbacks who have compiled very impressive resumes. Brady, Newton, Carr and Wilson have combined to make 30 Pro Bowls, appear in 13 Super Bowls and win four MVPs. Brady collected three during his 23-year career.

So, what are some of the things Stidham works on with Nix?

“I just try to help him with the game-plan stuff, talking about, ‘Hey, this is why we’re doing this’ and ‘This is why we’re attacking this thing,’’’ Stidham said. “I’m just spending some extra time on that kind of stuff, and we’re always trying to get and watch the next day of film. Just talk about what we’re seeing. The cool thing is I’ve been around for a decent amount of time now, and I’m able to pull out (a lot of things).’’

Stidham, 28, stressed a desire to play in the NFL for many more years. But with all this experience in having worked with legendary quarterbacks and now serving as a mentor for Nix, could coaching one day be in his future?

“I’ve always thought about coaching, but I don’t know,’’ he said. “We’ll see where the road takes me. Obviously, I still want to be involved in sports in some way whenever. (Hopefully), it doesn’t have to be a thought for a long time.”

What I’m hearing

--With Broncos safety P.J. Locke listed as doubtful due to a thumb injury, Devon Key likely will get his first NFL start against Carolina. Key, in his fourth season, has traveled a similar road as Locke, who didn’t get his first start until he was in his fifth season in 2023. “He is for sure (an inspiration),’’ Locke said. “He’s a great leader. You can see how he takes his work serious, whether that’s in the weight room or in the film study. He’s a great person to be around.”

--On the unofficial depth chart the Broncos put out before each of their first three preseason games, Riley Moss and Damarri Mathis were listed as co-starters at right cornerback. When Mathis suffered a high ankle sprain in the preseason finale against Arizona, Moss became without question the starter. Could things have been different had Mathis not gotten hurt? “That’s out of my control,’’ said Mathis, who was on injured reserve for the first six games of the season and is now a reserve. “I just put my best tape on film and do the best I can do.”

What I’m thinking

--The Broncos look to have made a savvy move when they signed veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on Sept. 25 to the practice squad. Alexander, 30, is a 10-year veteran who made the Pro Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2017 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with New Orleans when Payton coached the Saints. Alexander didn’t get much interest in free agency last spring while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November. He was brought in by Denver after Alex Singleton suffered a season-ending torn ACL. He was elevated off the practice squad for the Oct. 17 game at New Orleans and started. After being elevated again Saturday, he could start against the Panthers.

--The Broncos are scheduled for their only Monday Night Football appearance this season at home Dec. 2 against Cleveland. But there is a risk they could be flexed out of that game. While the Broncos are 4-3 and have been a decent viewing option, the Browns are 1-6 and have lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with a torn Achilles. There seems to be little hope of Cleveland turning things around. The NFL must decide whether to move the Denver-Cleveland game to Sunday, Dec. 1 shortly after the Broncos and Browns play on Nov. 17.

What I’m seeing

--The Broncos have four players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame who won back-to-back Super Bowls with them in the 1997 and 1998 seasons in quarterback John Elway, running back Terrell Davis, tight end Shannon Sharpe and safety Steve Atwater. Defensive end Neil Smith is trying to become the fifth. He has been named one of 50 modern-era candidates still alive in consideration for the class of 2025. Smith, who played in the NFL from 1988-2000, had his best years with Kansas City, making five of his six career Pro Bowls. But while with the Broncos from 1997-99, he did make the Pro Bowl and have 8 ½ sacks in Denver’s first Super Bowl-winning season of 1997.

--The Broncos have no players remaining from the last time they won a Super Bowl, a 24-10 win over Carolina in the 2015 season. The Panthers have still had two, although linebacker Shaq Thompson is on injured reserve. But long snapper J.J. Jansen remains active and will take the field Sunday against the Broncos. Jansen, 38, has had an impressive run, being in his 16th season with the Panthers.