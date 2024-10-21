18-year-old killed by Aurora police shot at officers after beating his mother, chief said

Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain points to a timeline of events Monday in an officer-involved shooting that left an 18-year-old suspect dead early the morning of Oct. 20, 2024. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

An Aurora Police Department officer shot and killed an 18-year-old who "profusely" beat his mother and then shot at a group of officers attempting to diffuse the situation, according to Chief Todd Chamberlain in a news conference Monday.

The incident started with a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Chamberlain said. Two callers told dispatchers that a man in their apartment building was armed and beating his mother. The callers tried to intervene, and the suspect pulled a gun on them, he said.

In a recording of the 911 call, what sounds like a woman's voice is heard saying: "he has a weapon, he's beating the mom right now."

Officers responded and talked to the 911 callers. They then saw the suspect load the weapon and "make aggressive movements to show it was, in fact, an actual weapon," Chamberlain said.

"It was, without question, an imminent life-threatening situation," Chamberlain said.

Officers called for an armored vehicle to monitor the front of the complex and set up a rescue team for the mother, Chamberlain said. They tried to communicate via phone and bullhorn in both English and Spanish, but got no response from the suspect.

Just before midnight Sunday, the mother came out of the complex and officers pulled her to safety. About 30 seconds later, the suspect came into the doorframe and started firing his gun at officers, who fired back, according to police.

He fell and the officers performed life saving measures and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, where he later died.

The suspect and his mother lived together, Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said the incident was "tragic," but showed that the department takes its job to protect the community "to our hearts."

"This is something (officers) were requested to go to," he said. "A community member felt in such grave peril, such grave harm, such grave danger, not only for themselves but for the actual suspect and the suspect's mother ... that they had to call law enforcement."

Officers knew the danger they were going into and "still stepped forward when anybody else would've stepped back," he said, emphasizing that they used "every means possible" to deescalate the situation before using deadly force.

"All of this came to an unfortunate conclusion when our suspect made the conscious decision to engage our officers, threatening not only their lives but the lives of the community members in and around that densely populated apartment complex," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain couldn't say whether or not Aurora officers had ever made contact with the suspect before, but did say the suspect had a protective order issued against him from another state.

"It's unfortunate, it's tragic, but I want to leave you with this: Our officers tried everything they could possibly do," he said. "He was an adult and he made an adult decision."

Aurora police are also currently under scrutiny from family members and supporters of Kilyn Lewis, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an officer in May. Police were trying to take him into custody in connection with an attempted homicide. The 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner determined the officer in that case used the appropriate amount of force, and no criminal charges were filed.