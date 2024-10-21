Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Denver Gazette

    18-year-old killed by Aurora police shot at officers after beating his mother, chief said

    By Kyla Pearce kyla.pearce@denvergazette.com,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7BLW_0wGJ9xKp00
    Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain points to a timeline of events Monday in an officer-involved shooting that left an 18-year-old suspect dead early the morning of Oct. 20, 2024. Courtesy of Aurora Police Department

    An Aurora Police Department officer shot and killed an 18-year-old who "profusely" beat his mother and then shot at a group of officers attempting to diffuse the situation, according to Chief Todd Chamberlain in a news conference Monday.

    The incident started with a 911 call around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Chamberlain said. Two callers told dispatchers that a man in their apartment building was armed and beating his mother. The callers tried to intervene, and the suspect pulled a gun on them, he said.

    In a recording of the 911 call, what sounds like a woman's voice is heard saying: "he has a weapon, he's beating the mom right now."

    Officers responded and talked to the 911 callers. They then saw the suspect load the weapon and "make aggressive movements to show it was, in fact, an actual weapon," Chamberlain said.

    "It was, without question, an imminent life-threatening situation," Chamberlain said.

    Officers called for an armored vehicle to monitor the front of the complex and set up a rescue team for the mother, Chamberlain said. They tried to communicate via phone and bullhorn in both English and Spanish, but got no response from the suspect.

    Just before midnight Sunday, the mother came out of the complex and officers pulled her to safety. About 30 seconds later, the suspect came into the doorframe and started firing his gun at officers, who fired back, according to police.

    He fell and the officers performed life saving measures and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, where he later died.

    The suspect and his mother lived together, Chamberlain said.

    Chamberlain said the incident was "tragic," but showed that the department takes its job to protect the community "to our hearts."

    "This is something (officers) were requested to go to," he said. "A community member felt in such grave peril, such grave harm, such grave danger, not only for themselves but for the actual suspect and the suspect's mother ... that they had to call law enforcement."

    Officers knew the danger they were going into and "still stepped forward when anybody else would've stepped back," he said, emphasizing that they used "every means possible" to deescalate the situation before using deadly force.

    "All of this came to an unfortunate conclusion when our suspect made the conscious decision to engage our officers, threatening not only their lives but the lives of the community members in and around that densely populated apartment complex," Chamberlain said.

    Chamberlain couldn't say whether or not Aurora officers had ever made contact with the suspect before, but did say the suspect had a protective order issued against him from another state.

    "It's unfortunate, it's tragic, but I want to leave you with this: Our officers tried everything they could possibly do," he said. "He was an adult and he made an adult decision."

    Aurora police are also currently under scrutiny from family members and supporters of Kilyn Lewis, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by an officer in May. Police were trying to take him into custody in connection with an attempted homicide. The 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner determined the officer in that case used the appropriate amount of force, and no criminal charges were filed.

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Shane Niblock
    8h ago
    well, he won't do it again.
    beast4253 poo
    18h ago
    what were the extent of the mother's injuries? praying she'll make a full recovery and can get past this. praying for her and her family 🙏🙏🙏🙏
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    She survived the October 7 terror attack. A year later, she took her life. Her family blames the state for not helping.
    CNN1 day ago
    One dead, 26 sick in Colorado amid ‘severe E. coli outbreak’ linked to McDonald’s food
    cpr.org17 hours ago
    Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
    KVIA3 days ago
    'I've been feeling not good lately': Dad who said he had been 'hearing things' before fatally shooting wife and infant son learns fate
    Law & Crime3 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Woman Arrested in Booneville in a Series of Shoplifting Events
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 hours ago
    Florida Housing Market Plummets: Unsold Homes Pile Up Amid Market Forces, New Laws & Hurricanes
    Edmond Thorne4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Colorado 8-Year-Old Girl Battled Predator Who Broke Into Her Room At Night Until He Gave Up and Fled: Police
    Latin Times20 hours ago
    Florida Men Teamed Up to Kidnap and Rape Young Women While Pretending to Be Uber Drivers: Police
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    Mistaken Kidnapping Call Leads Police to Finding Missing Child in Family's Repossessed Car
    People1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Well Deserved: Latino Woman Wins $8.5 Million Settlement After Being Hit by Train While Handcuffed in Police Car
    Shine My Crown3 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy