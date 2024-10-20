Open in App
    The Denver Gazette

    CU Buffs' Shilo Sanders has renewed confidence after bounce back performance at Arizona

    By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EswaJ_0wEpTVIE00
    Colorado safety Shilo Sanders (21) defends the pass intended for Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) in the second half during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Rick Scuteri

    TUCSON, Ariz. — One hit on the quarterback and Shilo Sanders had forgotten all about his poor performance the week prior.

    On the second defensive play of the game, coordinator Robert Livingston sent Sanders on a blitz and even though it only resulted in an incompletion, Sanders laid a big hit on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita.

    From there on, Colorado had its hard-hitting safety back.

    “When you send me on a blitz like that to make a play like that early on, it’s just good coming off last week,” Sanders said after the Buffaloes’ 34-7 win.

    But no one inside the team facility lost confidence in him — especially his dad.

    “You never lost no darn confidence,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m proud of you. We weren’t worried about you.”

    After what he described as “the worst game of his life” in the three-point loss to Kansas State, Sanders faced the music during the week. He saw all the clips of his missed tackles and people laughing at him online.

    He was confident that a performance like that was and would continue to be an outlier. But he also knew it may have been something he needed to go through.

    “God tested me last week just to see how I would respond,” Shilo said. “Everybody goes through ups and downs. It’s better for me that I went through the down. It made me lock in more. It made me watch all my film. It made me prepare to the highest level that I could to come and contribute to this win. That’s just how life goes.”

    In the buildup to Saturday’s game, Shilo spent extra time watching every second of his film from Kansas State. He even called his dad after practice to talk about what happened that day on the field, what he was seeing and how he could impact the next game.

    “He needed that,” Coach Prime said.

    The Buffs, as a team, need Shilo.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n72Iw_0wEpTVIE00
    Colorado graduate student safety Shilo Sanders (21) warms up before a game against Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.  Tyler King, The Denver Gazette

    He finished with four tackles, a pass breakup and that quarterback hurry from the second play of the game. He looked like the player that was so valuable to the CU defense last season as the unit as a group put together its most dominant performance of the season.

    The Buffs limited a potent Arizona offense to less than 250 yards. They had a field day against the Wildcats’ offensive line, racking up seven sacks. Fifita was flustered all game long and only effective when taking off and running. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona’s star wide receiver and likely a future first round draft pick, was held to just 35 receiving yards on four catches.

    This CU defense, playing like a completely different unit this season under Livingston, know the recipe for continued success.

    “That just shows y’all we can go out there and accomplish anything. It’s not just one guy, it’s the whole team,” Shilo said. “When we do our thing, we can whoop anybody.”

