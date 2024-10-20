Fog delays over 300 flights at Denver International Airport

Following a foggy Sunday morning, more than 300 flights were delayed out of Denver International Airport.

As of 3 p.m., airline and airport tracker site FlightAware shows a total 323 flights delayed throughout the day. Notably, those delays have affected three major airlines.

SkyWest saw the 103 delays, while United Airlines experienced 98. Southwest Airlines had 66 delays. Other airlines saw between one and 13 delays (Frontier), including a United flight cancelation.

International carriers were also affected. Air Canada had three delays and British Airways two.

A patchy fog clouded the airways and metro Denver for the better parts of Sunday morning. The DIA area experienced a half mile or less visibility from about 7:35 a.m. to 10:10 a.m., 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi told The Denver Gazette.