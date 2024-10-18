Remembering the ‘1’ in Colorado’s 1-11 season in 2022 | College Football Insider

Colorado fans storm the field after overtime of an NCAA college football game in Folsom Field Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

For one gorgeous fall afternoon, the college football gods let Boulder believe again.

It was October 15, 2022 — the day the Buffs beat the Bears from Cal-Berkeley. After the 20-13 overtime win, the sold-out crowd stormed the field.

Interim coach Mike Sanford — in his first game since Karl Dorrell was fired — was mobbed by fans and took photos with everyone who asked.

As everyone eventually left the field, John Denver’s “Rocky Mountain High” rang throughout the stadium. No one cared that CU entered the game 0-5. No one cared the team probably wouldn’t win another game that season. No one cared about the upcoming coaching search.

Sanford, who has remained in Colorado since being let go by CU and is now a part of the local media scene with a weekly column in The Denver Gazette, reminisced on that day on the two-year anniversary of the win.

“To this day, I’ve been a part of Rose Bowl championships, Fiesta Bowl championships, Pac-12 championships in its heyday at Stanford. (I) had a chance to coach my alma mater, Boise State, in a Fiesta Bowl to a victory. The most memorable victory, the most memorable day in my career was in Folsom Field two years ago (Tuesday),” Sanford said in a video he posted on ‘X.’

“The reason that day happened was not — by any stretch of the imagination — because of me. It wasn’t any motivational speech. It wasn’t energy. It was a group of players that said, ‘Enough’s enough,’ and put their foot down. And because of that, I will forever be grateful to that group of players.”

Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford, right, celebrates with linebacker Thomas Notarianni (51) in overtime of an NCAA college football game in Folsom Field Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

Sanford is right; the sun shone a little brighter on Folsom Field that day. But no one knew what was coming in a little less than two months.

It’s been less than two years since Deion Sanders was hired, turning the program on its side. CU is once again a nationally relevant program.

The bandwagon was and remains big enough for millions of fans across the country. But everything that’s happened so far in the Coach Prime era is a little bit sweeter to the 50,000-plus who witnessed the “1” in the Buffs’ 1-11 season.

“We chose joy amongst a lot of darkness, a lot of negativity,” Sanford said.

5 Games to Watch

Louisville vs. No. 6 Miami (10 a.m., ABC)

Louisville running back Donald Chaney (21) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Timothy D. Easley

After close calls against Virginia Tech and Cal to open ACC play, Miami faces a tough Louisville team led by veteran quarterback Tyler Shough. The Cardinals are coming off a comeback win of their own at Virginia and will be looking to keep any hopes of competing in the ACC alive with a statement win over Heisman candidate Cam Ward and the Hurricanes.

King’s pick: Louisville +4.5

No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska (10 a.m., FOX)

Indiana tight end Zach Horton, left, celebrates with quarterback Kurtis Rourke after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh

Bloomington has been waiting a long time for a football team like this. The Hoosiers are 6-0 for the first time since 1967 and only the second time in program history. Curt “Google Me” Cignetti has been a revelation in his first season as the coach at Indiana and will lead his unbeaten team onto the field against arguably its toughest test of the season so far against a Nebraska team that has rebounded well from its overtime loss to Illinois with back-to-back wins over Purdue and Rutgers.

King’s pick: Indiana -6.5

No. 11 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Alabama (1:30 p.m., ABC)

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scores a touchdown on a run against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Vasha Hunt

Who says the regular season doesn’t matter anymore? It’s the third Saturday in October, so that means Alabama vs. Tennessee. This year year that's two teams trying to avoid another loss to keep their SEC championship game and College Football Playoff hopes alive. Neither team is riding high like they were a few weeks ago, but a win at Rocky Top changes everything.

King’s pick: Alabama -3

No. 22 Illinois vs. No. 24 Michigan (1:30 p.m., CBS)

Illinois running back Josh McCray celebrates his touchdown with tight end Carson Goda during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast

The Wolverines are quickly approaching the danger zone in their first season under Sherrod Moore. Michigan is 4-2 in its national-championship defense season with a daunting final six games in the regular season, starting against an Illinois team looking for its first ranked-vs-ranked home win since 1991.

King’s pick: Illinois +3.5

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia (5:30 p.m., ABC)

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) celebrate with fans while wearing the Golden Hat trophy after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Dallas. Texas won 34-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter) Jeffrey McWhorter

The Longhorns have obliterated everyone in their path this season. This, against a Georgia team desperate to avoid another loss, is their biggest test. We’ll learn in Austin if Texas is head-and-shoulders above the rest of the SEC — or if we’re in store for an epic battle to reach the conference title game in December.

King’s pick: Texas -5

King’s YTD record ATS: 14-16 (2-3 last week)

King’s Top 5 Heisman candidates

1. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Boise running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball for a 54-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin) Mengshin Lin

Jeanty had his heaviest workload of the season with 31 carries at Hawaii, but he still made sure to get his third 200-yard game of the season. He also added another rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown to his totals as he continues to establish himself as the Heisman favorite while playing games well after much of the country has gone to sleep.

2. Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) passes against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) Jed Jacobsohn

Ward got a week off after his heroic effort in the comeback win at Cal, and he jumps past a banged-up Travis Hunter because of it. Even after a bye week, Ward is still second in the country in passing yards, first in touchdowns and third in quarterback rating among players with over 100 passing attempts.

3. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

The biggest case for Hunter’s Heisman candidacy is the amount of snaps he plays. Any time he misses due to injury — like last week vs. Kansas State — hurts almost double what it would to another candidate. Good news for Hunter and the Buffs is that he should be returning to the field this week against Arizona and another standout performance on both sides will have him right back in it.

4. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs for a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely) Lydia Ely

Gabriel picked a good time to have his best performance as a Duck. He led Oregon to arguably the most-impressive win of the season with his 341 passing yards and 3 total touchdowns in his team’s victory over Ohio State last week. Gabriel showed every reason why he’s been one of the top quarterbacks in the country for several years.

5. Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Penn State tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against Southern California during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct.12, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) Kyusung Gong

A tight end in the Heisman race? Take one look at Warren’s stat line from last week at USC and you’ll see why. Warren finished with 17 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in the overtime win over the Trojans — but he does so much more than just catch the ball for the Nittany Lions. He’ll run the ball, pass it and even throw blocks downfield. But the play last week where he snapped the ball and ran over 30 yards downfield for a touchdown catch takes the cake.