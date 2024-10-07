Open in App
    Say ‘I do’ to your Boo at Jeffco Halloween wedding event

    By Deborah Grigsby,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Whj1V_0vxxa9lM00

    Calling all boo-tiful brides, ghostly grooms and other spirits looking to tie the knot with a Halloween-themed "scare-a-mony."

    On Oct. 31, the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder’s office will host its first NewlyWebs Halloween Wedding Event, complete with spooky décor.

    “Like Valentine's Day, Halloween is already a popular day for couples to get married, so why not make their special day even more fun,” Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Amanda Gonzalez said. “Government doesn't have to be boring — our staff have fun with it, and our customers feel better-taken care of when we make their visit to our office enjoyable.”

    Gonzalez noted that over the past few years, the number of marriage licenses issued in Jefferson County has “soared, and we're now issuing more than ever.”

    In 2022, Gonzalez's office issued 19 licenses on Halloween Day and by 2023 that number had almost doubled.

    She expects a similar increase this year, somewhere around 50 to 60 licenses.

    “We're also serving a lot of couples from other counties,” Gonzalez added, “so we're leaning into it.”

    The NewlyWebs event is open to all eligible persons 18 years or older. If one party is aged 16 or 17, juvenile judicial court approval is required.

    Happy couples should bring valid proof of age, such as a driver’s license, military ID, passport, or other state-issued identification. For those previously married, divorce information — such as the date, place, and court where it was granted — must be furnished before a new marriage license in Colorado can be issued.

    Residency in Colorado or Jefferson County is not required.

    Couples can also mark their participation by asking for a commemorative sticker.

    “We offer regular stamps or special sticker seals for marriage licenses,” Gonzalez said. “The stickers come in a variety of designs — sparkly red for Valentine's Day, rainbow prism for Pride Month, U.S. flag colors for the 4th of July, and now, we're adding a spooky black and silver for Halloween and you can ask for any of these stickers year-round.”

    Appointments for marriage ceremonies are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They can be made online and are strongly recommended, as lines are expected for this event.

    Applicants are asked to complete the marriage application form before their appointment starts.

    Walk-ins will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Marriage and civil union licenses may be purchased for $30. They are valid for 35 days from the issue date and can be used immediately within Colorado.

    “Government exists to serve the people, and we want to make all processes as welcoming and inclusive as possible,” Gonzalez said. ”My office sees this as one more way to show Jeffco residents that we want to celebrate with them, whether they are flowers and hearts people or prefer their love a little more spooky.”

    For questions or more information, visit www.jeffco.us/1023/Marriage-Licenses-Civil-Unions or call 303-271-8168.

