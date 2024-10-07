Tad Boyle's CU Buffs add to 2025 class with top local recruit Josiah Sanders

Colorado head coach Tad Boyle calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Amanda Loman

Tad Boyle and Colorado have been on a roll on the recruiting trail as of late.

The Buffaloes got their biggest commitment of the 2025 cycle on Monday morning — and they didn't have to go far to find it.

Denver native Josiah Sanders, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays at Colorado Prep, is the top local product for the '25 class and announced he was staying home to play for the Buffs.

It's a big get for Boyle and the Buffs, who get one of their top targets for this cycle despite interest from other high-major programs like Arizona State, Iowa, Northwestern and Tennessee, where Sanders was set to take an official visit this upcoming weekend.

He took an official visit with the Buffs in late August.

Sanders is rated by 247sports as the No. 119 overall player in the country (No. 1 in Colorado) and the 16th-ranked combo guard. He becomes the second-straight top recruit in Colorado to head to Boulder, joining fellow lefty and current freshman guard Andrew Crawford (ThunderRidge).

Sanders becomes the fourth member of CU's '25 class, joining four-star shooting guard Dalin Holland (Glendale, Ariz.), three-star forward Ian Inman (The Woodlands, Texas) and three-star point guard Isaiah Johnson (Valley Village, Calif.).

All four players have committed in the last two months and can officially sign their national letters of intent next month on Nov. 13.

CU's high school class is likely now complete as these four commitments gives the Buffs a full 13 scholarship players for the 2025-26 season with four seniors out of eligibility after this season in senior Julian Hammond III and graduate students Trevor Baskin, Andrej Jakimovski and Elijah Malone.

The class is ranked by 247sports at No. 25 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12.