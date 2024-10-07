Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Denver Gazette

    Tad Boyle's CU Buffs add to 2025 class with top local recruit Josiah Sanders

    By Tyler King tyler.king@gazette.com,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nrcp2_0vxtbq5Z00
    Colorado head coach Tad Boyle calls to players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon State, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) Amanda Loman

    Tad Boyle and Colorado have been on a roll on the recruiting trail as of late.

    The Buffaloes got their biggest commitment of the 2025 cycle on Monday morning — and they didn't have to go far to find it.

    Denver native Josiah Sanders, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who plays at Colorado Prep, is the top local product for the '25 class and announced he was staying home to play for the Buffs.

    It's a big get for Boyle and the Buffs, who get one of their top targets for this cycle despite interest from other high-major programs like Arizona State, Iowa, Northwestern and Tennessee, where Sanders was set to take an official visit this upcoming weekend.

    He took an official visit with the Buffs in late August.

    Sanders is rated by 247sports as the No. 119 overall player in the country (No. 1 in Colorado) and the 16th-ranked combo guard. He becomes the second-straight top recruit in Colorado to head to Boulder, joining fellow lefty and current freshman guard Andrew Crawford (ThunderRidge).

    Sanders becomes the fourth member of CU's '25 class, joining four-star shooting guard Dalin Holland (Glendale, Ariz.), three-star forward Ian Inman (The Woodlands, Texas) and three-star point guard Isaiah Johnson (Valley Village, Calif.).

    All four players have committed in the last two months and can officially sign their national letters of intent next month on Nov. 13.

    CU's high school class is likely now complete as these four commitments gives the Buffs a full 13 scholarship players for the 2025-26 season with four seniors out of eligibility after this season in senior Julian Hammond III and graduate students Trevor Baskin, Andrej Jakimovski and Elijah Malone.

    The class is ranked by 247sports at No. 25 in the country and No. 2 in the Big 12.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Colorado vs. Arizona: Game Time and TV announced
    Colorado Buffaloes On SI1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Broncos' Riley Moss thrilled with first interception even if he wasn't with the celebration
    The Denver Gazette2 days ago
    National park in western Colorado celebrating 25 years
    The Denver Gazette5 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Jax advised to hunker down as Hurricane Milton nears
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 hours ago
    ViewLift is Altitude+ platform for Avalanche, Nuggets game streaming | Sports Business Insider
    The Denver Gazette20 hours ago
    Bo Nix, Sean Payton have animated sideline discussion in Broncos win over Raiders
    The Denver Gazette2 days ago
    Nuggets vs. Celtics: 3 takeaways from Denver's second straight loss to start preseason
    The Denver Gazette2 days ago
    The Nuggets' new starter turns heads with impressive preseason display
    FanSided1 day ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Elk Fire destroys 2 homes, swells to 62,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Court rules nearly 98,000 Arizonans whose citizenship hadn’t been confirmed can vote the full ballot
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Assault rifle found in student’s car at Englewood High
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy