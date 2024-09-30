No. 16 CU Buffs soccer runs unbeaten streak to 10 with win over Kansas | Colorado Sunshine

Colorado Sunshine

Jace Holley scored her fourth goal of the season on Sunday to lead the University of Colorado women's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Kansas at Prentup Field.

The win extends the No. 16 ranked Buffs' unbeaten streak to 10 games.

The Buffs (10-1-1, 4-0-1 Big 12) haven't lost since Aug. 18 against North Carolina.

The match was scoreless until the 81st minute when Holley scored to break the tie. Her goal was unassisted. Goalie Jordan Nytes didn't face a lot shot but made three saves in the victory.

Colorado continues Big 12 play on Saturday when TCU comes to Boulder.

