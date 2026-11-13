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jonetta rose barras: Political confusion and DC’s leadership gap
By jonetta rose barras,9 days ago
The amateur politics on display in DC over the past two weeks have been breathtaking. The end doesn’t appear to be in sight, as the DC Democratic State Committee (DCDSC), under the leadership of its newly elected chair Chioma Iwuoha, apparently is poised to present its own version of Groundhog Day at the John A. Wilson Building, with multiple appointees to the at-large council seat left vacant by the resignation of Robert White and multiple swearing-in ceremonies.