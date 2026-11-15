In the heart of Little Havana, Hoy Como Ayer, a celebrated music venue known for its deep roots in Latin music since 1999, is once again hosting its much-anticipated 'Salsa & Sip' series every Thursday evening. This lively event, running from September 10 through November 19, invites participants of all dance levels to immerse themselves in the rhythms of salsa while savoring authentic Cuban bites and enjoying a complimentary drink.





The creation of chef-owner Michael Beltran, in partnership with Miami Bucketlisters, 'Salsa & Sip' is more than just an event—it's a celebration of Latin heritage and community spirit. Guests can expect to be greeted by the tantalizing aromas of Cuban-inspired dishes like croquetas, yuca, and mariquitas, setting the stage for an evening that promises both flavor and fun. With tickets priced at $25, available for advance purchase or at the door, the event is accessible yet exclusive, ensuring a perfect night out in Miami's iconic Calle Ocho

Leading the salsa lessons is Manny Robas of Club Salsa Z, whose expertise welcomes everyone from first-time dancers to seasoned salseros. Robas' instruction is set against the backdrop of Hoy Como Ayer's storied venue, where the walls echo with musical legends of the past. The event captures the essence of what makes Little Havana a cultural hub—its ability to blend the traditional with the contemporary, offering a space where music, dance, and food intersect to create unforgettable experiences.

But the festivities don’t end on Thursday nights. Hoy Como Ayer extends its vibrant programming into the weekend with Latin Fever Fridays and alternating Sabrosura Saturdays. Fridays feature the dynamic sounds curated by music director Andres "Cucu" Morales and Mario "El Gato" Espinosa on timbales, creating an electrifying atmosphere that carries through the night. Saturdays offer a mix of Sabrosura Saturdays and live band performances, ensuring that each visit offers something fresh and exciting.

Hoy Como Ayer’s events are more than just nights out—they're a testament to the venue's commitment to preserving and celebrating Latin culture. As Dana Baran, the driving force behind the events, notes, these gatherings are about more than just entertainment; they are about community, history, and the shared joy of music and dance.





Hoy Como Ayer

📍 Location: 2212 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33135

👤 Owner: Michael Beltran

🎵 Signature Experience: Salsa & Sip events

✨ What Makes It Different: A blend of Latin music, dance, and Cuban cuisine in a historic venue