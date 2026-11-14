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🏥 The Dalles OR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings, Up to $2,100/week
Healthcare hiring is steady in The Dalles right now, with options for both local staff roles and high‑pay travel work.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Advantage Dental+
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a patient-first dental team where you focus on cleanings, periodontal care, and patient education. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong communication skills, and want solid benefits and growth in a stable clinic setting.
Lead Patient Access Representative (Variable Shift, Full-time)
- Employer: Adventist Health Columbia Gorge
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- Type: Full-time, variable shift
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the front-end of patient care by coordinating registration, admissions, and payment collection while guiding a small team. Good for someone with several years of access/registration experience who likes problem-solving, working with confidential info, and being the go-to person on shift.
Travel RN – Med Surg (3x12 Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Voyage Health
- Location: The Dalles, OR
- Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,037 – $2,145 per week
- Shift: 3x12 nights
High‑pay travel RN role on a Med Surg unit, ideal if you have 2+ years recent Med Surg experience and want to boost income on a short-term contract. You’ll step into a busy acute-care setting and get steady night shifts plus weekly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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