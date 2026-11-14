Healthcare hiring is steady in The Dalles right now, with options for both local staff roles and high‑pay travel work.

Employer: Advantage Dental+

Advantage Dental+ Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a patient-first dental team where you focus on cleanings, periodontal care, and patient education. Great fit if you have 2+ years’ experience, strong communication skills, and want solid benefits and growth in a stable clinic setting.

Employer: Adventist Health Columbia Gorge

Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Full-time, variable shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead the front-end of patient care by coordinating registration, admissions, and payment collection while guiding a small team. Good for someone with several years of access/registration experience who likes problem-solving, working with confidential info, and being the go-to person on shift.

Employer: Voyage Health

Voyage Health Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Travel/Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,037 – $2,145 per week

Shift: 3x12 nights

High‑pay travel RN role on a Med Surg unit, ideal if you have 2+ years recent Med Surg experience and want to boost income on a short-term contract. You’ll step into a busy acute-care setting and get steady night shifts plus weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.