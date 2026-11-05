🏥 The Dalles healthcare jobs with multiple openings and $95K+ pay

Healthcare hiring is steady in The Dalles right now, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership and wellness roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Milestone Retirement (Flagstone Senior Living)

Milestone Retirement (Flagstone Senior Living) Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: $95,000 – $115,000/year + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Lead nursing for an Assisted Living & Memory Care community as the primary clinical decision-maker. You’ll do assessments, guide Med Techs and Care Partners, oversee meds, and work closely with families and physicians. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and a clear leadership path.

Employer: The Wellsprings Medical Massage & Spa

Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Likely part-time/other (in-person)

Likely (in-person) Pay: $53.00 – $60.00/hour

Hands-on role focused on client-centered massage for relaxation, pain relief, and wellness. You’ll use a mix of Swedish, deep tissue, sports, trigger point, and prenatal (as trained). Perks include flexible schedule, free massages, employee discount, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Talented Medical Solutions

Location: The Dalles, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Negotiable (DPT required)

Outpatient PT role treating patients with musculoskeletal and neurological conditions. You’ll evaluate, build rehab plans, provide therapeutic exercise and manual therapy, and educate patients on home programs while working with a wider care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.