Minot Council Moves to Recover $600K in Unpaid Assessments, Saves $300K on Police Axon Contract

MINOT, N.D. — The Minot City Council unanimously approved a nearly $2.4 million police technology contract and voted to acquire 26 tax-foreclosed properties carrying more than $600,000 in unpaid special assessments during its Monday, November 2, meeting.

Both decisions involved financial considerations for the city, with council members discussing the potential recovery of unpaid assessments and the ongoing cost of police technology.

City Seeks to Recover Unpaid Assessments

The council approved purchasing 26 tax-foreclosed properties from Ward County for $130, or $5 per property, contingent on the county waiving recording fees.

According to city documents, the properties carry $714,297.20 in outstanding property taxes, including $600,610.07 in special assessments owed to Minot. Some of the unpaid balances date back to 2013.

City Assessor Ryan Kamrowski explained that 24 of the properties are vacant condominium lots with an estimated market value of approximately $13,000 each.

Alderman Rob Fuller questioned how much of the outstanding assessments could realistically be recovered through a sale.

“At this point in time, it is my opinion that no matter what you sell the property for, you’re not going to be able to recoup that $600,000,” Kamrowski said.

Council members considered whether dissolving the existing condominium agreement and converting the property into a commercial parcel might produce a better financial return.

However, that option would require additional legal work, time and expense.

Instead, the council approved purchasing the properties with the intention of selling them as they currently exist, potentially allowing another developer to complete the condominium project.

Kamrowski said returning the properties to private ownership would also place them back on the tax rolls, generating future property tax revenue.

Council Approves $2.4 Million Police Technology Contract

In a separate unanimous vote, the council approved a five-year, $2,396,791.20 contract with Axon Enterprise for police equipment and technology services.

The agreement covers 2027 through 2031 and includes Tasers, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, evidence storage, interview room equipment, drones and software tools, including AI-assisted report writing.

Deputy Police Chief Dale Plessas told council members the agreement consolidates two existing contracts into one, producing approximately $300,000 in savings over the five-year period.

“We’re not asking for new services,” Plessas explained, noting that the department already uses the technology included in the agreement.

Alderman Mike Blessum acknowledged the contract’s cost, approximately half a million dollars annually, but said the equipment provides important capabilities for law enforcement.

“This is a pricey contract,” Blessum said. “It’s a costly one, but I think it makes us better.”

Blessum also raised concerns about automated license plate recognition technology, which is included in the Axon package.

He said he specifically reviewed the contract to determine whether additional money was being allocated directly toward license plate readers, an issue he has previously questioned.

Plessas clarified that license plate recognition software is bundled with the department’s in-car camera system and would remain part of the package even if the city elected not to use the feature.

“It’s a matter of turning off a switch,” Plessas said, emphasizing that the primary importance of the software is operating the department’s in-car cameras.

The agreement is funded through the Police Department’s approved budget, with annual payments beginning at $433,758.80 in 2027 and increasing to $490,758.10 for each of the following four years.

Both the property acquisition and Axon contract received unanimous approval from the council.