undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rural Border Communities Fuel Democratic Gains Across Texas
By Madeline de Figueiredo,3 days ago
Rural Texas shifted sharply Democratic in the 2026 election, with Democratic gains particularly pronounced in the Rio Grande Valley and along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the gubernatorial contest, while Democrat James Talarico won the U.S. Senate race against Republican Ken Paxton. Both victories marked significant gains for Democrats in a state where Republicans have dominated statewide elections for decades.The shift was evident even in rural border counties that had moved decisively toward Republicans in recent elections, including Starr, Maverick, and Brewster counties.