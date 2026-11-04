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What Could Disappear With the Texas German Dialect?
By Paul Holm,3 days ago
More than a dozen elders from all walks of life gathered under fluorescent lights in a small room of a historic church at the Pioneer Museum in Fredericksburg, Texas. Laughter filled the space as friends greeted each other, swapping stories of the week, sharing family news and embracing each other with affectionate anecdotes, not in English, but in German. The gathering was part of a conversation group that meets every other week, giving native Texas German speakers a place to practice their fading language.