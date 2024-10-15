Two adults, three children involved in head-on crash

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 responded alongside the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and aided by the Montesano Fire Department to a head-on collision on Saturday that injured five. (Michael S. Lockett / The Daily World)

Five people were evaluated for varying level of injuries after a head-on crash on Monte-Elma Road on Saturday.

One man was airlifted, said Chief John McNutt of Grays Harbor Fire District 2.

“It was dispatched Monte-Elma Road Milepost 4. We were paged out at 12:44 p.m., afternoon,” McNutt said in an interview. “We called Montesano for aid because of the numbers of patients.”

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash. One car had drifted into the incoming lane while the driver was distracted by the child in the backseat of his vehicle, said Chief Criminal Deputy Jason Wecker in an interview. The vehicles collided, with the causing vehicle ending up in the roadway, while the other vehicle ended up in the ditch on the north side of the road, Wecker said.

“They did transport the one (serious) patient to Summit Pacific to meet the helicopter,” McNutt said. “They picked him up from there.”

The others were also transported to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma for evaluation of possible injuries, though none were admitted, Wecker said.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Wecker said. The driver of the causing vehicle was cited for dangerously distracted driving.

