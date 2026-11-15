If, when he was a Maryville College undergraduate 30 years ago, Jon Peters ’96 had access to the sophisticated scientific instruments he recently helped bring to the college, his Senior Study might have turned out a little differently, but then again, he might not have learned nearly as much about the technology that ultimately helped shape his career.

Working alongside Chemistry Professor Emeritus Dr. Terry Bunde, Peters set out to explore whether different types of music could produce measurable changes in stress-related chemicals in the human body, combining his two majors, Music and Chemistry, in an ambitious research project that required both scientific curiosity and technical ingenuity. The equipment he used was functional, proven laboratory technology, but it belonged to an earlier generation of analytical instruments, one that required considerably more hands-on operation and offered fewer capabilities than modern systems.

The experiment didn’t yield the conclusions Peters originally anticipated, but assembling and operating the equipment gave him an unusually intimate understanding of how scientific instruments work, how their components interact and how technological advances can expand the possibilities of scientific discovery. Those lessons proved invaluable as he pursued a career in analytical instrumentation, eventually becoming director of marketing for Shimadzu Scientific Instruments.

“It was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot, but my premise and my conclusion both were completely erroneous!” Peters said with a laugh during a recent return to his alma mater. “If I’d had access to instruments like these, it would have made my senior thesis much more successful.”

Today, that experience has come full circle. Through Peters’ efforts, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments recently donated a collection of laboratory instruments to Maryville College with an estimated retail value of approximately $450,000, an extraordinary contribution that will expand hands-on learning and undergraduate research opportunities for students across the Division of Natural Sciences.

The donation includes high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, two ultraviolet-visible spectroscopy instruments, a compact Fourier-transform infrared spectrometer, a gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS) system and an X-ray diffractometer, along with additional components that will enhance the College’s laboratory capabilities. Much of the equipment is already available for student use in Sutton Science Center, while the Alexander Institute for Conservation Leadership and the Sciences will eventually provide additional space and infrastructure to support the full collection, according to Associate Professor of Chemistry Dr. Nathan Duncan.

“The possibility of getting an XRD (X-ray diffractometer) was really exciting, because that would really allow us to offer Senior Studies in more areas than we currently can, but I was also very excited about the GC-MS and the HPLC components,” Duncan said. “Those instruments get the most use in our courses and Senior Studies and are often a bottleneck for getting work done. The new detectors (fluorescence and evaporative light scattering), in particular, will allow us to study analytes we currently can’t and will complement the systems we are planning to have in the Alexander Institute.”

For Peters, however, the significance of the gift extends far beyond its considerable monetary value.

“God, I can’t even put it into words,” he said during a return visit to campus for Homecoming 2026. “It’s really a thrill to just even be involved in being able to be part of something that’s giving back to the students here.”