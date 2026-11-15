A high-speed pursuit that began in Loudon County ended with a serious crash in Blount County on Friday night.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, the chase began on State Route 321 after deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a Nissan Rouge believed to have been involved in an earlier altercation at McGhee Square Apartments in Lenoir City.

After the driver, later identified as Michael J. Ghaster, 19, initially stopped at the boat ramp near Highway 444, deputies said Ghaster took off into the oncoming lanes of Highway 321, headed towards Blount County.

Ghaster reportedly attempted to evade deputies for 15 miles, at times allegedly reaching speeds in excess of 130 mph, narrowly avoiding other motorists and turning off his vehicle’s lights. The pursuit ended in Blount County after Ghaster reportedly ran a red light at Robert C. Jackson Drive and struck another vehicle.

Ghaster and his passenger, whom authorities have not identified as of reporting, were ejected from their vehicle during the crash. They were transported to hospital for treatment, with Ghaster appearing to have been released around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to booking details.

The other driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Ghaster has been arrested and charged with evading arrest, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangerment, failure to use or have required vehicle lights, failure to drive within laned roadways, speeding and failure to obey traffic signal. He is being held without bonds as of reporting.

Blount County Sheriff’s deputies, Maryville Police officers and state troopers assisted with traffic control and cleanup, and aided LCSO with taking Ghaster into custody.