The safety of the children took front seat during the Workshop Committee meeting of the Blount County Board of Commissioners.

Commissioners moved on to the full commission’s consideration a capital request to improve secure entrances at primary schools and after some scrutiny and explanation a three-year contract extension with ComicsPlus for Blount County Public Library on Thursday at the courthouse.

A resolution to fund a $375,900 capital request from Blount County Schools to draw on Fund 177 for security improvements passed on a unanimous 19-0 vote with no discussion in the workshop. The request funds secure entry vestibules at Lanier Elementary, Carpenters Elementary and Union Grove Elementary to be completed by Skilled Services. The entrances at each of the elementary schools would be upgraded to insure visitors entering the building during the school day enter directly to the main office. The schools currently have door cameras and electronic locks but the added construction would provide a secured route to visitors entering the building similar to what is in place at other schools in the system.

During the Budget Committee, which passed the measure with a 5-0 vote for favorable recommendation to the workshop, Committeewoman Sharon Hannum inquired on the completion schedule for the project and complimented the fact BCS has structured the request to use a single vendor. BCS Director Finance Brittney Spence informed the committee that the plan was for the vestibule at Lanier to be completed over the winter break and that construction at Union Grove and Carpenters would take place during spring break.

COMICSPLUS

The workshop also approved on a 19-0 vote an extension of the library’s contract with ComicsPlus for three years that secures the initial subscription rate for an additional three years rather than a 5% markup each year that would be experienced in an annual renewal arrangement.

Library Director Dustin GoForth addressed the commissioners regarding a complaint about the vendor’s catalog that had been forward to him Thursday afternoon. GoForth explained that the use by library card holders is home based access to the catalog and that the library card id used for login distinguishes the age of the user and hides adult material from younger users based on age of 11-and-under and 11-17. He also informed commissioners that the complaint of inappropriate content did not include a specific title but a general reference. He indicated he had reviewed the site and spoken with the vendor and that a category labelled Erotica had been removed from the BCPL access. GoForth said items in the ComicsPlus catalog would be treated the same as print materials in the library in regards to complaints, where specific titles could be removed at the director’s discretion and that there is an appeals process for his decisions that goes to the library’s Board of Directors.

During questioning, commissioners requested GoForth provide a usage report of how much use the library has seen for the service during its first year of inclusion in the library collection. GoForth agreed and indicated that the library’s intent in engaging the vendor in 2025 was for the access it provides to children’s comics and Marvel comics in a digital format that endures much more use in circulation than a print version and at a cheaper price that traditional purchasing of the print product.

ALSO

The workshop moved several other items on to the full commission agenda for its November meeting, including a resolution funding a Classification and Compensation Study for county employees. The requests comes with a new vendor and would be the third study done a four-year time schedule, last completed in 2019 and 2023 according to staff. ... A $95,000 replacement of emergency systems at the Justice Center drawn for the general admin capital fund ... A $57,325 appropriation, also from general admin capital, for a new generator at the Health Department/Development Services building ... a resolution extending HR agreements that extend beyond the current fiscal year ... a series of resolutions for changes to the commission rules ... a resolution creating the Ad Hoc Code of Ethics Review Committee ... and a resolution that would return prior consent authority to the commission for space allocation in county-owned buildings as well as approve the mayor’s move of Development Services staff from the Operations Center to the McGhee Street building.

UP NEXT

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Room 430 of the courthouse in a busy pre-holiday week. The board will hold a public hearing on automated license plated reader technology use at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, in Room 430. Veterans Affairs will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Room 315. Planning Commission will have a special-called meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday with Stormwater following at 5 p.m. and the Beer Board at 5:30 p.m.